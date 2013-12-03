* EU, steelmakers to meet to discuss 'steel action plan'
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Dec 3 Europe needs to urgently review
costly energy and climate policies if it wants EU steelmaking to
have a future, steel industry lobby Eurofer said on Tuesday.
Eurofer made the comments ahead of a Dec. 4 meeting of
European regulators, lawmakers and top steelmakers to discuss
measures to preserve the sector's global competitiveness, known
as the "steel action plan".
"First efforts to improve the business environment for
industry in Europe are now being studied by the Commission.
However, the real emergency is the climate and energy policy in
Europe," Eurofer Director General Gordan Moffat said in a
statement.
Moffat said cumulative regulatory costs for EU steelmakers
account for up to 30 percent of profits in "normal good years"
and from 30 to over 100 percent of profits in the economic
crisis years of 2009-2011.
The European Commission launched the steel action plan in
June in a bid to stem a decline in Europe's steel industry, hit
by a roughly 30 percent drop in demand since 2008 that has led
to plant closures.
The plan aimed to cut red tape, boost innovation, create a
level international playing field and study ways to lessen the
burden of energy costs, which account for about 40 percent of
steelmakers' operating expenses.
The Commission is also preparing an EU summit next year
focussed on industry. Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani has
warned that the continent faces an industrial decline unless it
addresses high energy costs.
"The energy price differential between Europe and its
competitors is unsustainable, yet little or nothing appears to
be being done to find a solution. Energy-intensive industries
are already leaving Europe," Moffat said.
EU industrial output has fallen to 15.1 percent of GDP from
15.5 percent last year, short of an informal goal of 20 percent
by 2020, the Commission said previously in a report on
industrial competitiveness.
The United States, meanwhile, has been reindustrialising
with the help of cheap energy following its shale oil and gas
boom.
In a bid to support flagging carbon prices in Europe, EU
nations are seeking to approve a plan before the end of the year
to cut the supply of carbon permits that companies must buy to
cover their emissions.
EU mills were originally allocated more carbon permits than
they needed to cover emissions, but recent measures mean that
even the most carbon-lean EU mills will have to pay for a
portion of their emissions.
"Exemptions from the costs for the decarbonisation of the EU
are essential, at least as long as these costs are applied
unilaterally by the EU. However, a draft Commission proposal
foresees huge restrictions to such exemptions," Eurofer said.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jane Baird)