* EU carbon steel imports UP despite raft of dumping duties
* Voestalpine says duties of 20-30 pct will help industry
* Expects to see beefed up trade defences in place by autumn
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Aug 15 The European Commission is
expected to further strengthen its steel trade defences,
possibly as early as October, industry leaders say, as a global
trade war in the alloy intensifies and imports keep flooding
into the bloc.
The Commision has ramped up trade defences over the past
year, slapping anti-dumping duties on products like reinforced
bar, cold-rolled carbon steel and cold-rolled stainless steel,
ranging between 18.4 and 25.3 percent for imports from China.
Despite that, carbon steel imports in the year to May rose
21 percent, with China now representing 27 percent of total
imports, while stainless steel imports rose 17 percent over the
period, EU data shows.
"The European Commission know they'll have to act because
too many other agents of this planet are fencing off borders,"
Voestalpine Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said in a
conference call with reporters.
Eder, also chairman of World Steel Association, expects to
see more "efficient and effective" measures in place this
autumn, saying that duties in the region of 20 to 30 percent
would go some way to helping the industry.
A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on
future trade defences measures.
China, which produces half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel, has struggled to reduce its estimated 300 million tonne
overcapacity, and rising prices have encouraged its
firms to ramp up production for export.
But Beijing denies its firms are dumping or selling steel at
below fair value. It says global steel overcapacity is due to
the collapse of demand after the 2008 financial crisis.
Countries from Asia to the Americas disagree. The U.S., in
the midst of an election year, has slapped duties of up to 450
percent on some Chinese steels.
Still, industry representatives say they are not advocating
U.S. style protectionism, but that the EU's renewed
determination to protect steelmakers is encouraging.
"A full-fledged war on steel is now ongoing with China,"
said an EU official familiar with the bloc's steel sector plans.
The crunch point could come in October, when the EU might
cut the time frame for imposing duties from nine to seven
months, and water down or scrap the 'lesser duty rule', which
severely limits tariff levels.
"There's been a shift in understanding amongst EU members
which we welcome, but we would call on them to do more to
efficiently and effectively defend the industry," a spokesman
for European steel association Eurofer said.
The EU is scheduled to rule on preliminary anti-dumping
duties on plate and hot rolled coil from China in November.
Industry representatives expect a positive ruling, adding
that besides the renewed EU drive to protect steelmakers,
Britain's vote in June to leave the EU should free the bloc's
hand.
Britain was one of a small minority of countries that
opposed duties due to concerns about potential retaliation from
Beijing.
"Following (Britain's) EU referendum, we see a very high
potential for the EU to politically favour domestic
steelmakers," Berenberg analyst Alessandro Abate said.
The Commission has 37 anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures
in place for steel products, 15 of them concerning China.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels;
editing by Susan Thomas)