STRASBOURG, June 13 The European Union
celebrated 30 years of its Erasmus student exchange scheme on
Tuesday, with its chief executive boasting the programme has
fostered cross-border romances that may have borne a million
children.
Telling a festive debate in the European Parliament that he
"fell in love anew" with Europe whenever he travelled across the
continent, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said:
"That also seems to have happened with some of those taking
part in Erasmus, including in a more romantic sense. There are
rumours that there are even a million Erasmus babies.
"The Commission can't take the credit for that but I very
much welcome this way of bringing Europe closer together."
The celebrations in Strasbourg hailed the programme taking
in its 9 millionth student since its founding in 1987. Erasmus
funding and networking helps university students follow some of
their studies in other EU countries outside their homeland.
With the now 28-nation Union reeling from the blow dealt to
60 years of peaceful postwar integration by the unprecedented
British decision to quit, the former premier of Luxembourg urged
member states to extend funding for the educational programme.
"Erasmus," Juncker said, "is a good response to the
stupidity of selfish nationalisms and of turning inwards."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)