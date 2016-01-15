BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Commission said on
Friday it had opened an in-depth investigation into alleged
state aid to two container terminal operators in Europe's second
busiest port, Antwerp in Belgium.
The Commission said concession agreements for PSA Antwerp NV
and Antwerp Gateway NV contained a requirement for the handling
of a minimum tonnage. The two did not reach this between 2009
and 2012, meaning they would have to pay compensation to the
publicly-owned port authority.
However, the Antwerp Port Authority decided in 2013 to
reduce the minimum tonnage retroactively, reducing the
compensation to be paid by some 80 percent.
The Commission said it received a complaint from a
competitor and opened an in-depth investigation to determine
whether a private investor would have acted in the same way to
reduce the compensation due.
If not carried out on market terms, it would constitute
state aid. The Commission would have to determine whether to
authorise such aid under rules allowing member states to grant
state aid for certain public interest goods.
The concession contracts were concluded in 2004 for a period
of 42 years related to the transhipment of containers in the
Deurganck dock.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)