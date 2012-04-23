LUXEMBOURG, April 23 The European Union called on the governments of Sudan and South Sudan on Monday to cease attacks on each other's territory and return to talks on clarifying their border, after Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan.

"The EU urges both to return to the existing negotiating process under the auspices of the African Union High Level Implementation Panel and renew their efforts in good faith to reach agreement through peaceful dialogue," the EU Council said.

The Council represents EU members' governments. Their foreign ministers issued the statement at a meeting in Luxembourg.

Earlier on Monday, Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on newly independent South Sudan, killing three people near a southern oil town, residents and military officials said. Sudan denied responsibility.

On Sunday, Sudan and South Sudan accused each other of launching fresh attacks on their territories and showed no sign of bowing to global pressure to return to the negotiating table.

Tensions have mounted since South Sudan declared independence from Sudan in July 2011, under a peace settlement that ended decades of civil war between the two sides.

South Sudan seized the disputed oil-producing territory of Heglig earlier in April, raising fears of a return to all-out war. But it announced it had withdrawn on Friday, after sharp criticism from U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. (Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Tim Pearce)