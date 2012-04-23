LUXEMBOURG, April 23 The European Union called
on the governments of Sudan and South Sudan on Monday to cease
attacks on each other's territory and return to talks on
clarifying their border, after Sudanese warplanes carried out
air strikes on South Sudan.
"The EU urges both to return to the existing negotiating
process under the auspices of the African Union High Level
Implementation Panel and renew their efforts in good faith to
reach agreement through peaceful dialogue," the EU Council said.
The Council represents EU members' governments. Their
foreign ministers issued the statement at a meeting in
Luxembourg.
Earlier on Monday, Sudanese warplanes carried out air
strikes on newly independent South Sudan, killing three people
near a southern oil town, residents and military officials said.
Sudan denied responsibility.
On Sunday, Sudan and South Sudan accused each other of
launching fresh attacks on their territories and showed no sign
of bowing to global pressure to return to the negotiating table.
Tensions have mounted since South Sudan declared
independence from Sudan in July 2011, under a peace settlement
that ended decades of civil war between the two sides.
South Sudan seized the disputed oil-producing territory of
Heglig earlier in April, raising fears of a return to all-out
war. But it announced it had withdrawn on Friday, after sharp
criticism from U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
