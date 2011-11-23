* EU may approve export of 700,000 tonnes out-of-quota sugar

* Sale of 400,000 tonnes out-of-quota sugar in EU mooted

* Tenders for imports of raw cane, other sugar also planned (Adds details, quotes)

By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 The European Commission has proposed allowing exports of 700,000 tonnes of "out-of-quota" white sugar from Dec. 1, and the sale of 400,000 tonnes of out-of-quota sugar for food use within the EU at a reduced levy, documents seen by Reuters showed.

The European Union's executive has also proposed opening a tendering system for sugar imports from all non-EU countries at reduced duties, the documents showed. This system, which concerns chiefly raw cane sugar, would run from December until July 11, 2012.

The proposals are designed to help EU refiners who have struggled to secure imports of raw cane sugar due to high world prices, and also provide an outlet for EU beet sugar produced in excess of national quotas, with a bumper crop forecast for this year.

The additional EU exports of out-of-quota sugar follow a decision to export 650,000 tonnes from Jan. 1 2012, and takes total EU exports for 2011/12 to 1.35 million tonnes, the maximum limit under a World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement.

"I think (applications for exports) will not be open for a very long time, because sugar production this season is very big and a lot of producers will be wanting to use this," an EU source with knowledge of the proposals told Reuters.

OUT-OF-QUOTA SUGAR

Out-of-quota sugar refers to EU sweetener produced in excess of national production quotas, and is mostly either exported up to the bloc's annual WTO limit or sold for biofuel production and other industrial uses.

The Commission has proposed the sale of 400,000 tonnes of out-of-quota sugar for food use at a reduced levy of 85 euros per tonne, which it says will help meet strong EU demand and provide an outlet for an expected 1 million tonne surplus of out-of-quota sugar in 2011/12.

Sales of out-of-quota sugar for food and other consumer uses on the EU market are usually subject to a "super-levy" of 500 euros per tonne.

Producers would apply to sell their excess sugar in application periods running from December until Feb. 15, and from June 6 to July 11, with a maximum limit per application of 50,000 tonnes.

"In the proposal, the levy is reduced to 85 euros per tonne, but we will debate whether this is the right amount," another EU source said.

In a further move, a proposed import tendering process would see operators submit bids to import volumes between 20 tonnes and 45,000 tonnes, specifying the level of reduced import duty they would be prepared to pay.

The EU normally applies duties of 339 euros per tonne on raw cane sugar for refining from major suppliers Brazil, Australia and Thailand.

No total maximum volume for the imports is specified, but during similar tenders earlier this year, the Commission approved the import of about 300,000 tonnes of raw cane sugar for refining.

The tenders would be held according to the same timetable as the out-of-quota sugar sales.

EU government officials could vote on the proposals at a meeting of the bloc's sugar management committee in Brussels on Thursday, a draft agenda for the meeting showed, though sources close to the committee said the vote could be delayed until a future meeting.