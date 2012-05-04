* Quotas have led to sugar deficit in Europe, say users

* Some states want to delay end of quotas from 2015 to 2020

* EU officials urged to respond more quickly to shortages

By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, May 4 Europe's leading industrial sugar users have urged policymakers not to delay proposals to end EU sugar production limits from 2015, blaming the quota system for a shortage of the sweetener in Europe.

In October the EU's executive, the European Commission, proposed abolishing national production quotas, which currently limit annual sugar output to 13.8 million tonnes, compared with annual consumption of about 16.5 million tonnes.

But several EU governments, including top sugar beet grower France, have said they want to delay the end of quotas until 2020. Beet growers fear the move would lead to lower prices and more competition from overseas rivals.

Any decision to abolish production quotas must be approved jointly by EU governments and the European Parliament.

"All the evidence shows that the quota system is not working any more," said Robert Guichard, president of the Committee of European Users of Sugar (CIUS), which counts large multinationals such as Coca-Cola Co, Nestle and Kraft among its members.

"There is no doubt about it, so we need to eliminate it," he said.

Guichard said it was strange that after record European sugar production volumes this year (Oct-Sept), estimated by the Commission at about 19 million tonnes, industrial users have been faced with high prices and supply shortages.

Under the EU quota system, sugar produced in excess of the 13.8 million tonne annual production limit is known as "out-of-quota" sugar, and can only be sold for food use with the addition of a 500 euro-per-tonne ($660) levy.

"We are in a situation of deficit because of the system of quota and out-of-quota. It defies common sense," Guichard told Reuters in an interview.

Sugar imports from developing countries, which are meant to make up the difference between EU quota production and total demand, have been limited in recent years because high world prices have created more competition for these exports.

As a result, the EU price for white sugar has risen continuously since February 2010 to a record average of 711 euros per tonne in March, Commission data showed.

MARKET UNCERTAINTY

In response to the supply shortage, the Commission recently approved the sale of 250,000 tonnes of out-of-quota sugar for food use at a reduced levy of 211 euros per tonne, as well as extra imports at reduced duties.

Bids by sugar companies to sell out-of-quota sugar were lodged with national authorities this week, and a Commission official said on Friday the results of the sale would be announced early next week.

Guichard questioned why the Commission had proposed such a high level of duty to sell out-of-quota sugar, after similar sales were approved at the end of last year at duties of 85 euros per tonne.

"It creates more uncertainty for the market, because we don't know whether sugar companies will be prepared to sell with such a high levy," he said.

Guichard said Europe was likely to face further supply shortages until the removal of production quotas in 2015 at the earliest, and that the Commission should act more quickly to approve reduced-duty out-of-quota sales and imports than it has in the past.

"Instead of waiting until sugar users face difficulties in buying supplies, they should anticipate it in advance," he said. "We already know that there will be a shortage of half a million tonnes next year because of a lack of imports, and what we would like is for the Commission not to act reactively, but proactively."

Guichard has also called for a sharp increase in EU sugar stocks to about 3.5 million tonnes, equivalent to roughly a fifth of annual consumption, in order to reduce supply concerns.

"The Commission has made a proposal to abolish the sugar quota system in 2015 precisely to provide the sector with more flexibility to respond to market signals," a spokesman for the Commission's agriculture department said. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham)