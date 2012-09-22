BRUSSELS, Sept 22 Tate & Lyle Sugars is taking
legal action against the European Commission, claiming damages
for what it called the mismanagement of the European Union's
sugar market, in the third such case since 2011.
Sugar remains one of the most heavily regulated commodities
in the European Union, with domestic sugar beet growers
benefiting from national production quotas and fixed prices that
are overseen by the EU's executive.
But European refiners say high global sugar prices in recent
years have made it hard to secure affordable imports of raw
cane, and blame EU import restrictions and customs duties for
exacerbating the problem and forcing refineries in Britain and
Portugal to reduce production.
"It is beyond belief that the Commission still claims that
its management of the EU sugar market has been a success for
consumers and competition, because the facts do not bear this
out," said Ian Bacon, President of Tate & Lyle Sugars.
"Consumers are paying the price of misguided and stubborn
policies, and these policies are putting the entire cane
refining sector at risk," he said.
Tate & Lyle Sugars, which is owned by U.S. firm American
Sugar Refining, is claiming 75 million euros in damages.