BRUSSELS, June 26 European Union negotiators
agreed on Wednesday to dismantle the bloc's system of sugar
production quotas from October 2017, as part of wider reforms to
the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP).
"Negotiators have reached a deal to end sugar quotas from
2017 subject to final approval from EU governments and the
European Parliament," said an EU official involved in the talks.
The 45-year-old system of national production quotas and
minimum sugar beet prices has been blamed for creating
artificial shortages of the sweetener in Europe, and limiting EU
exports because of world trade rules on unfair subsidies.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Foo Yun Chee)