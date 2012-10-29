* Sulphur limits cut to one tenth of current levels
* EU planning wider review of EU air quality rules
* Campaign groups say it's progress, but not enough
BRUSSELS, Oct 29 Tough new sulphur limits for
shipping fuel will be phased in across EU waters as part of
European Union efforts to free the air of toxic chemicals that
shorten thousands of lives.
EU environment ministers backed the rules on Monday, in a
final stage of the process before official publication of the
law.
From 2015, the maximum sulphur content of shipping fuels
will be cut by 90 percent to 0.1 percent in restricted Sulphur
Emission Control Areas, which include some of Europe's busiest
waters, versus 1 percent of mass now.
Outside the controlled areas, an International Maritime
Organization limit of 0.5 percent will be mandatory in EU waters
by 2020. That compares with the current 3.5 percent for cargo
vessels and 1.5 percent for passenger ships.
Shipping fuels with a high sulphur content lead to emissions
of sulphur dioxide and particulate matter. The sulphur dioxide
causes health problems and acid rain. The microscopic particles
can lead to life-threatening health-problems such as lung cancer
and cardiovascular disease, European environment officials have
said.
The European Commission has said it plans to review air
quality laws next year to bring EU limits on pollution levels
closer to the stricter World Health Organization (WHO)
recommendations on safe levels of pollutants.
While many pollutants are a relentless problem, EU rules
have already reduced sulphur dioxide emissions.
Environmental campaigners say the new legislation is
progress, but more is needed.
"Today's council decision on sulphur dioxide in marine fuels
is an encouraging first step to clean up shipping emissions to
air that cause 50,000 premature deaths every year in Europe,"
Antoine Kedzierski, shipping specialist at T&E campaign group,
said.
"When it comes to air pollution, the EU should follow the
USA and Canada by making the entire EU coastline a low-SO2 and
low-NOx (nitrogen oxides) zone."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy)