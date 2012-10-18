* European leaders seek to bridge divisions on bank union
* EU's Barnier says proposed banking union is "legally
sound"
* EU advisers explore hurdles to giving non-euro states ECB
voice
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 The European Central Bank can
oversee lenders in a banking union, the European Union's top
regulatory official said on Thursday, playing down a report that
said a proposed new ECB supervisory structure would be illegal.
The EU is in the process of trying to establish a banking
union among the eurozone and any non-eurozone countries that
want to join, with a single supervisory authority attached to
the ECB being put in charge of overseeing all the banks.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that one of the
EU's top legal advisers had written an opinion saying the new
structure would be "illegal" and that changes would more than
likely have to be made to the EU's treaty.
While the 12-page opinion does raise a series of concerns
about the legal obstacles that will have to be negotiated to
allow the ECB to carry out the proposed role, it does not state
categorically that it would be illegal.
"The Council may establish a supervisory body within the ECB
as long as the bodies and rules established by the treaties for
final decision-making within the ECB remain unaltered," the
Council Legal Service said in the conclusion of its report, seen
by Reuters.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
financial regulation and one of the authors of the original
proposal to create a banking union and give the ECB oversight,
said the plan had been examined and was legal.
"The proposal that we have made is legally sound," said
Barnier. "I do not see any political obstacles to giving
non-euro countries a decisive voice in the single supervisor, if
they want to join," he said in a statement.
"We need to make sure that the final solution is solid from
both the political and legal perspective."
Barnier's remarks came as one of his senior officials said
it would be wrong to conclude that the decision-making structure
proposed for the ECB in the oversight role would be illegal.
"Legal issues for the creation of (an) ECB supervision
mechanism can all be solved," Jonathan Faull, the director
general of the European Commission division responsible for
banking union, said on Twitter.
Another EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the European Commission's legal service had found no major
problems with the proposed supervisory structure, and the ECB's
legal team was also expected to permit it, he said.
European leaders were preparing to meet for a two-day summit
where they will try to bridge division over a banking union,
including plans for a single banking supervisor, a move to
resolve one of core problems fuelling the debt crisis.
They will address one of the major obstacles to the project:
how to cater for the 10 EU countries that do not use the euro,
and allay fears that they could be sidelined or disadvantaged
whether they chose to join or stay out of the new structure.
In the legal service's report, experts set out the
complications of including a country that does not use the euro
in a scheme designed chiefly for the euro zone's 17 members.
Officials spell out the limitations of the structure of the
ECB, which is due to take over the supervision of banks, and the
difficulties of fully involving non-euro-zone countries in the
central bank's decisions, since under the EU treaty, the ECB is
solely responsible for countries in the currency union.
The document, addresses one option to accommodate non-euro
countries -- the creation of a new body within the central bank
where regulators from countries outside the euro would have a
say. The experts say this would not breach EU law, so long as
the final decision on supervision remains with the ECB.
One of the concerns of countries outside the euro, such as
Hungary, is that it would not receive an equal say in
supervisory decisions if it joined the banking union.
The ECB could, for example, demand a euro-zone bank keep
back more capital to cover losses, a request that could lead to
it reigning in lending in the bank's Hungary arm, with Budapest
powerless to oppose.
"There are a lot of banks with links between the euro zone
and non-euro-zone countries. A lot of countries, including
Germany, really want these other countries to be involved," said
one EU official.