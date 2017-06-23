BRUSSELS, June 23 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said at the end of an EU summmit in Brussels on Friday
that proposals from British Prime Minister Theresa May on
preserving the rights of eu citizens after Brexit were "not the
breakthrough".
Speaking at a joint news conference with French President
Emmanuel Macron, Merkel said: "It was a good start but it was
also not the breakthrough, to put it conservatively."
"It became clear during the discussion last night that we
have a long path ahead of us. And the 27 (other EU countries),
especially Germany and France, will be well prepared, we will
not allow ourselves to be divided."
The two leaders also made clear that they would not pursue
changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty unless reform of the bloc
demanded it, saying much could be achieved short of treaty
change.
And they sent the same message to eastern countries like
Poland and Hungary who have been accused by the European
Commission of threatening the rule of law by taking steps to
limit the powers of the media and judiciary.
"The EU is based on common values," Merkel said. "If we see
that these values are being damaged ... we need to speak out."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)