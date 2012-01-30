LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron sparked the wrath of eurosceptics in his Conservative party on Monday, indicating he would not block the use of European Union institutions in an economic policy pact Britain opted out of in December.

Cameron said he had no wish to get in the way of Britain's European partners resolving their debt crisis.

"Our national interest is that these countries get on and sort out the mess that is the euro," he told reporters at the end of an EU summit in Brussels.

But hardline eurosceptics, an influential wing of his party which has made political life untenable for former Conservative prime ministers, accused him of watering down his position.

Cameron, a pragmatic eurosceptic who wants to keep Britain at the centre of EU decision-making while clawing back powers from Brussels, has to appease both the restive parts of his party and his pro-European Liberal Democrat coalition partners, who were dismayed at his decision to use the veto in December.

"We're not signing this treaty. We're not ratifying it. And it places no obligations on the UK," Cameron said.

"But, as I said in December, this is new territory. It has only been agreed today. It has yet to be ratified or implemented. There are a number of legal concerns about this treaty. That's why today I reserved the UK position on it."

The prime minister made time in his diary to meet with British Conservative members of the European parliament before arriving at the summit.

Their reaction suggested they were unimpressed.

"There is no doubt that the government's position has altered since the December summit when they were insisting the institutions could not be used," Martin Callanan, the leader of the Conservative MEPs said after that meeting.

"I blame a combination of appeasing (Lib Dem leader) Nick Clegg and the practical reality that this pact is actually quite hard to prevent. Any action could easily take two years, we would probably lose and, if the euro collapsed in the meantime, the UK would get the blame."

Conservative lawmaker Bernard Jenkin called the change in rhetoric "a retreat". Another, Douglas Carswell, likened the credibility of Britain's position to Greek government bonds.

SOFTER APPROACH?

Cameron said last year he did not want the European Union institutions, such as its courts, to be used in the execution of the new fiscal pact between European nations as part of a long-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

He refused to sign up to the deal, leaving Britain isolated, after other European leaders snubbed his demands for specific safeguards for Britain's prized financial services sector.

The surprise decision boosted his ratings in opinion polls and drew cheers from his party, but at an as yet unquantified cost to Britain's foreign policy standing.

Since then, Cameron has spoken to a number of European leaders to ease tensions, particularly evident with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the December summit.

"I'm a big supporter and friend of Nicolas Sarkozy. I wish him well. He's a remarkable man," Cameron said. "I worked with him very closely over the Libyan conflict. I think that was probably the closest the British and French have worked together in the last 40 years."

Officials dismissed the idea that Cameron was softening his stance on Monday, but also knocked back the biggest fear of the eurosceptics -- that the foundations were being laid for Britain to eventually sign up to the fiscal pact.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Mike Peacock)