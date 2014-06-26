By Jan Strupczewski and Julia Fioretti
| KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 26
KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 26 European Union
leaders will agree on Friday to apply EU fiscal rules as
flexibly as possible to support economic growth, taking
structural reforms into account when assessing budget
discipline, draft summit conclusions showed.
The agreement marks a success for Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi, who has been pushing for a more lenient
interpretation of the bloc's budget rules since he took office
in February.
Without faster economic growth, Italy won't be able reduce
its huge public debt.
The fiscal rules enshrined in the EU's Stability and Growth
Pact say governments must limit their budget deficits to 3
percent of gross domestic product and keep public debt to 60
percent of GDP to help underpin the euro currency.
The Pact also spells out how governments have to put their
finances in order if they exceed the limits and when they can be
granted leeway - a key issue for slow-growing, highly indebted
countries like Italy and France.
"The possibilities offered by the EU's existing fiscal
framework to balance fiscal discipline with the need to support
growth should be used," draft conclusions of the EU summit that
will take place on Friday showed.
There will be no change to the EU fiscal rules, which have
been revised three times already since they were set up in 1997.
But the leaders' agreement is a strong signal for the next
European Commission, starting on Nov. 1, on how European
governments want the current, complex rules to be enforced.
The Commission, which is the EU's executive arm and the
guardian of EU law, is to prepare a report by Dec. 14 on how to
apply the fiscal rules.
FLEXIBILITY
"Given the persistently high debt and unemployment levels,
as well as the challenges of an ageing society and of supporting
job creation, particularly for the young, fiscal consolidation
must continue in a growth-friendly and differentiated manner,"
the draft of conclusions seen by Reuters said.
The leaders put special emphasis on structural reforms,
which should win governments more leniency in the assessment of
their budget discipline.
"Structural reforms that enhance growth and improve fiscal
sustainability should be promoted, including through a more
integrated assessment of fiscal measures and structural
reforms," the leaders said in the draft conclusions.
This could mean that countries like Italy, which is required
by EU law to target a structural budget balance, could be
granted more time to do so if it undertakes structural reforms
that would help growth in the long run.
Government investment may also be excluded from budget
deficit calculations for countries which have deficits
equivalent to less than 3 percent of GDP and which are cutting
debt.
EU policymakers believe that applying the EU fiscal rules
strictly over the last four years of the sovereign debt crisis
was key to winning back market confidence in European public
finances.
But with market confidence returning, governments now
desperately need their economies to grow to help them work down
the huge debts they built up during the crisis.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)