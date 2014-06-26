KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 26 European Union
leaders will agree on Friday to make full use of the flexibility
offered by EU fiscal rules to boost economic growth so that
structural reforms are taken into account in the assessment of
budget discipline, draft summit conclusions said.
The agreement is a success for Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, who has been pushing for a more lenient interpretation of
the rules since he took office in February. Without faster
growth, Italy won't be able reduce its huge public debt.
"The possibilities offered by the EU's existing fiscal
framework to balance fiscal discipline with the need to support
growth should be used," draft conclusions of the EU summit that
will take place on Friday showed.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)