By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 22 EU leaders face a long day on
Thursday as they seek to agree on a new decade of climate and
energy policy at a summit in Brussels, with nations from Poland
to Portugal threatening to block a deal.
If the European Union can manage an accord, including a more
ambitious greenhouse gas cut, it will be the first major
economic bloc to set an emissions target for 2030 and would set
the tone ahead of United Nations talks next year in Paris on a
global pact to manage climate change.
Poland, whose economy depends on highly polluting coal, has
always been at the forefront of objectors, but Portugal says it
too would oppose the outline deal on the table so far. No one
will rule out an all-night sitting into Friday morning.
An EU diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity said a
preparatory meeting on Wednesday had been "a grand theatre that
showed the huge differences between countries".
"Poland is not the main problem, or at least not the only
problem, because several countries have declared that they would
die for their position. What we have now ... shows it is high
time to cool down and adopt a more conciliatory approach."
Portugal is among the nations to have pushed for ambitious
climate goals but is also holding out for a firm commitment to
encourage investment in new pipeline and grid infrastructure
across EU borders.
"We will not support a deal that does not include a binding
(infrastructure) target because we need to create a stable,
predictable regulatory framework in order to attract private
investment," Bruno Macaes, Portugal's secretary of state for
Europe, told Reuters.
EU sources say Spain has a similar stance because, like
Portugal, it has a surplus of energy that it cannot export to
the rest of Europe because it cannot move it over the Pyrenees
and then across France.
Beyond Poland, poorer east European states are also wary of
committing to new cuts in carbon output without more
compensation for efforts to modernise their economies. Since the
collapse of their communist-era industries, they already emit
much less pollution than in the global benchmark year of 1990.
"We're hearing that it's time to forget about the past," one
east European diplomat said. "Come on, let's be fair. We won't
accept any solution that ignores past performance."
PROBLEMS CAN BE OVERCOME
EU officials predict that ultimately there will be a deal,
but the finer details will be left for future debate, notably
when legislation has to be drafted.
"There should not be problems that could not be overcome,"
European Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard told Reuters in
an interview.
"It should be feasible to agree on a 40 percent domestic
greenhouse gas target and a very strong signal on efficiency and
renewables," she said.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has laid out
three 2030 targets.
They are to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent
versus 1990, increase green fuel to 27 percent of energy used
and improve energy efficiency, through measures such as better
insulation, to 30 percent compared with business as usual.
The draft policy would replace three 2020 goals, all of 20
percent.
The outgoing European commissioners, who step aside for a
new team from the start of November, see a deal this week as
part of their legacy achievement.
Once agreed, it will be up to the next Commission to
formally propose legislation, which will still be subject to
debate involving member states and the European Parliament.
The 2020 goals were agreed in outline in March 2007,
finalised in December 2008 and formally published as EU law in
April 2009.
Some business leaders and some member states - notably
Britain - object to the idea of multiple targets and say the
fragile EU economy would be best served by one binding emissions
target plus a strengthened Emissions Trading System, the EU
carbon market.
Others argue that only a set of binding targets will make
any difference. They say firm renewable and efficiency goals are
needed if Europe is to maintain its lead in green technology and
curb its dependency on imported oil and gas, especially from
Russia.
Companies including Spain's Acciona, Coca-Cola
Enterprises and Unilever, issued a joint statement this
week in support of cutting greenhouse gases by at least 40
percent, plus a 30 percent renewable target and an energy
savings objective of at least 30 percent.
"We know that the economic cost of inaction is now greater
than action," Paul Polman, CEO of Unilever, said.
"Without the right policy frameworks and political signals,
even the most determined business action will not reach the
scale we need to make a real difference."
Climate campaigners say the EU 2030 goals under discussion
lack ambition. A group of non-governmental organisations
including Greenpeace have called for targets of 55 percent for
cutting emissions, 45 percent for renewable energy and 40
percent for energy efficiency.
