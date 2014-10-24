* Overall goal of 40-percent cut in emissions by 2030
* EU says sets example for rest of the world to follow
* Environmentalists complain compromise fails to do enough
(Adds link to text, industry views, energy security)
By Barbara Lewis and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 European Union leaders struck a
deal on a new target to cut carbon emissions out to 2030,
calling it a new global standard but leaving critics warning
that compromises had undermined the fight against climate
change.
Talks in Brussels stretched into the small hours of Friday
as Poland battled to spare its coal industry and other states
tweaked the guideline text on global warming to protect varied
economic interests, from nuclear plants and cross-border power
lines to farmers whose livestock belch out polluting methane.
In the end, an overall target was agreed for the 28-nation
bloc to cut its emissions of carbon in 2030 by at least 40
percent from levels in the benchmark year of 1990.
An existing goal of a 20-percent cut by 2020 has
already been nearly met.
EU leaders called the 40-percent target an ambitious signal
to the likes of the United States and China to follow suit at a
U.N. climate summit France is hosting in December next year.
"Europe is setting an example," French President Francois
Hollande said, acknowledging that it had been a hard-won
compromise but calling the final deal "very ambitious".
"Ultimately, this is about survival," said summit chair
Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council.
But environmentalists had already complained that the deal
could still leave the EU struggling to make the at least
80-percent cut by 2050 that its own experts say is needed to
limit the rise in global average temperatures to two degrees
Celsius.
Natalia Alonso of Oxfam welcomed the 40-percent goal but
said: "(It) falls far too short of what the EU needs to do to
pull its weight in the fight against climate change.
Insufficient action like this from the world's richest countries
places yet more burden on the poorest people most affected by
climate change, but least responsible for causing this crisis."
RENEWABLE ENERGY
The European Union accounts for about a tenth of world
greenhouse gas emissions and has generally done more than other
major industrial powers to curb the gases blamed for global
warming.
But Green campaigners said Friday's deal signalled the EU
was becoming less ambitious.
Aside from the headline emissions goals, they were
disappointed by a softening in the final agreement of targets
for increasing the use of solar, wind and other renewable energy
sources and for improving efficiency through measures such as
insulation and cleaner engines.
Diplomats said bargaining by Poland's new prime minister Eva
Kopacz, who faces an election next year, secured a complex set
of financial incentives. They include free allowances in the EU
system for trading carbon emissions to soften the impact of the
target on Polish coal miners and the coal-fired power stations
on which its 38 million people depend.
Concerns in Britain and some smaller states about additional
EU regulation that might, for example, crimp a new expansion of
emissions-free but controversial nuclear power, saw targets for
increased use of renewable energy and for energy efficiency
softened.
Van Rompuy said the two targets would be for at least 27
percent. They would also only apply across the bloc as a whole,
unlike the broad 40-percent target that binds each state
individually.
Renewable energy sources produce about 14 percent of the
EU's energy at present.
Brook Riley of Friends of the Earth said: "This deal does
nothing to end Europe's dependency on fossil fuels or to speed
up our transition to a clean energy future. It's a deal that
puts dirty industry interests ahead of citizens and the planet."
Some industrialists have complained that EU climate
regulations risk discouraging business and investment in the
bloc at a time when its faltering economy can ill afford to lose
it. But others, echoed by EU officials on Friday, see changes in
energy use as an opportunity to develop new industries.
Portugal and Spain succeeded in getting a harder target for
the level of cross-border connections, something they had been
pushing France to accept so that they could export more of their
spare energy across France and to the rest of the continent.
In the middle of a confrontation with Russia over Moscow's
role in the Ukraine conflict, the EU also took the opportunity
to set out strategic objectives for "energy security" - code for
reducing its heavy reliance on Russian natural gas.
