BRUSSELS Oct 24 Following are key elements of
the deal to curb global warming struck by European Union leaders
early on Friday, as given by European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy:
- A reduction of at least 40 percent of greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030. This figure, which refers to the classic 1990
baseline, is binding. About half of the effort takes place
within the EU-wide ETS (Emissions Trading System); the other
half takes place in the non-ETS sectors, with national, yet
tradeable targets.
- Clean energy. We commit to at least 27 percent of
renewables in 2030. Here we are talking about a share of total
energy consumed and the target is binding at EU level.
Currently, the share of renewables stands at about 14 percent.
- Energy savings. We commit to an increase of at least 27
percent in energy efficiency. This figure is indicative and
compares to 2030 projections based on current consumption and
technology. It will be reviewed by 2020, having in mind an EU
level of 30 percent. Energy savings are about changing behaviour
and about innovation. Saving energy also is the surest way of
reducing our energy dependency.
- Energy linkage. The objective is to have electricity
interconnection worth 15 percent by 2030. This means that for
each 100 megawatts (MW) it produces, a member state should have
the infrastructure to be able to import or export 15 MW.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)