BRUSSELS Dec 8 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said Washington was hopeful a European Union
summit starting on Thursday could plot a way out of the bloc's
debt crisis.
"We are very committed to and hopeful for decisions coming
from Europe's leaders that will put forth a way forward that
everyone can rally behind, and that includes the whole world,
not just Europe and the United States," she told reporters at a
meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
"We have a great stake in Europe's success," she said. "We
are confident you will succeed ... But we do need a plan to
rally behind in order to know the way forward."
Clinton's comments underscored Washington's keenness for the
27-bloc to show it can bring under control a two-year debt
crisis which began in Greece but which has cast a pall over
global financial markets and risks sparking a European
recession.
Her message echoed that of U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner, concluding a whistle-stop tour of European cities this
week, who told a news conference in Milan that the United States
and the world economy had a great interest in efforts to bolster
the euro zone.