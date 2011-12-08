BRUSSELS Dec 8 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Washington was hopeful a European Union summit starting on Thursday could plot a way out of the bloc's debt crisis.

"We are very committed to and hopeful for decisions coming from Europe's leaders that will put forth a way forward that everyone can rally behind, and that includes the whole world, not just Europe and the United States," she told reporters at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We have a great stake in Europe's success," she said. "We are confident you will succeed ... But we do need a plan to rally behind in order to know the way forward."

Clinton's comments underscored Washington's keenness for the 27-bloc to show it can bring under control a two-year debt crisis which began in Greece but which has cast a pall over global financial markets and risks sparking a European recession.

Her message echoed that of U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, concluding a whistle-stop tour of European cities this week, who told a news conference in Milan that the United States and the world economy had a great interest in efforts to bolster the euro zone.