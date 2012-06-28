BRUSSELS, June 28 European Union leaders will
ask the bloc's top four officials to develop the building blocks
they have identified so far into a detailed, time-bound roadmap
to a genuine economic and monetary union, draft conclusions of
the EU leaders' summit showed.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker and European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi prepared a report for the leaders on how to complete the
economic union, which would lead to joint debt issuance.
"The report 'Towards a Genuine Economic and Monetary
Union'... sets out the four essential building blocks for the
future EMU: an integrated financial framework, an integrated
budgetary framework, an integrated economic policy framework and
strengthened democratic legitimacy and accountability," the
draft conclusions for the summit said.
"As a follow-up, the president of the European Council is
invited to develop, in close collaboration with the president of
the Commission, the president of the Eurogroup and the president
of the ECB, a specific and time-bound roadmap for the
achievement of a genuine Economic and Monetary Union (EMU)," the
draft said.
The leaders expect an interim report in October and a final
report before the end of the year.
A banking union - to be part of the integration process -
should be designed for all 27 countries in the European Union,
but allow for differences between those in the 17-member euro
zone and those outside.
"Existing legislative proposals on bank resolution and
deposit guarantees should be adopted before the end of the
year," said the draft conclusions, to be adopted by the leaders
on Friday.
"Building on these, the Commission will submit before the
end of 2012 further legislative proposals on a single European
banking supervision system covering all banks, a European
deposit guarantee scheme and a European bank resolution scheme,"
it said.