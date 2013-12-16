* Outline in draft conclusions of this week's EU summit
* Contracts would be for reforms to boost growth, jobs
* Question of financial reward remains open
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 European Union leaders will
give themselves until June next year to work out how governments
can sign contracts to conduct reforms and get some form of EU
financial support in return, draft conclusions of an EU summit
this week showed on Monday.
The option of legally committing to a reform in exchange for
money would apply to euro zone countries, but be open also to
non-euro zone members of the 28-nation European Union, the draft
conclusions of the Dec. 19-20 summit said.
How exactly the system would work, and, more importantly,
where the money in support of the reforms would come from, is to
be worked out by the head of the European Commission Jose Manuel
Barroso and the summit chairman Herman van Rompuy by June 2014.
The contracts would be for reforms that boost economic
growth or create jobs, increase the efficiency of the public
sector, help research and innovation, education and vocational
training, employment and social inclusion, the conclusions said.
As an incentive to undertake them, the contracts "would
include associated solidarity mechanisms offering support, as
appropriate, to member states", the draft, seen by Reuters said.
The contracts would be a legally binding agreement between a
government, the European Commission and the council of EU
ministers, tailored to the needs of each individual country.
"The economic policy measures and reforms included in the
contractual arrangements should be designed by the member
states, in accordance with their institutional and
constitutional arrangements," the draft said.
Once agreed with the Commission and approved by EU
ministers, the government would deliver on agreed reform
milestones and deadlines for implementation.
The question of how to financially reward such reforms
remains open, but once agreed, it would have a legally binding
nature, the conclusions said.
"On the associated solidarity mechanisms, work will be
carried forward to further explore all options regarding the
exact nature (e.g. loans, grants, guarantees), institutional
form and volume of support," the draft said.
CHEAP LOANS?
Leaders note in the conclusions, however, that the financial
help cannot not entail financial obligations for countries that
do not participate in the system of contracts.
Neither should they become an income equalisation tool nor
have an impact on the EU's long-term budget, the conclusions
said. The financing system should also respect the budgetary
sovereignty of countries.
In November EU policy-makers preparing the discussion on the
contracts proposed that the financial support could take the
form of cheap loans which would be paid out in tranches on
reaching reform milestones.
The loans would be attractive because they would carry an
interest rate lower than the one a government could get on the
market.
In that respect, it would amount to a degree of subsidised
lending, ultimately amounting to a mutualising of risk among
involved member states and a degree of financial transfer - an
idea that Germany has long resisted.
The November guidelines said the size of the loan would not
be linked to the cost of reform and would be meant as general
support for the economy.
It did not say what time-frame the loans would be offered
for, or what the limit on the size of any loan would be. They
could come from the euro zone's rescue fund, the European
Stability Mechanism, which raises money on international markets
and can on-lend capital to a contracted member state.
The loans would not be available to countries running
excessive macroeconomic imbalances or currently under a bailout.
The money could also come from direct contributions of EU or
euro zone countries paid into a special fund, or euro zone
budget, which could also be filled from a new revenue source,
like the financial transaction tax the EU is considering.