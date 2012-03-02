By Luke Baker and Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS, March 2
BRUSSELS, March 2 European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi has warned the euro zone against
complacency and told leaders who had delivered an upbeat message
about corralling their debt crisis not to expect a further
injection of long-term cash into their banks, according to
officials.
Addressing a dinner late on Thursday at an EU summit in
Brussels, Draghi told the leaders the ECB's provision of more
than 1 trillion euros of liquidity via a special loan programme
had only won them a temporary reprieve and there could be no
let-up in reforms.
"It was a subdued message," said one euro zone diplomat
briefed on Draghi's intervention before the 27 leaders.
"He said there were timid signs of stabilisation but
emphasised that the overall situation was fragile."
An official who was present said Draghi underlined that the
crisis was not over and that emergency loans to banks - which
delivered 530 billion euros of three-year loans to 800 banks in
a tender on Feb. 29, on top of 489 billion in December - would
not be repeated.
"We've got three years to reform, otherwise things are going
to get very complicated," said the official.
The past two weeks have seen a series of developments that
have led European policymakers to express cautious optimism on
the debt crisis, including the securing of a second package of
support for Greece and the new ECB liquidity, which has brought
yields on Spanish and Italian debt down sharply.
The March 1-2 summit is the first for more than 18 months
that has not focused almost entirely on crisis resolution, with
leaders instead looking to shift the narrative towards growth as
recession looms and unemployment grinds higher.
"We have taken substantial steps in a positive direction and
I note that for the first time in many, many months this is not
a crisis summit," Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt
told reporters as she arrived for the second day of the summit,
echoing comments from other leaders.
"We have tried to deal with the past and are now looking to
the future in a long term discussion to look at how we create
new growth and new jobs for Europe."
CLOCK TICKING
While the ECB programme, introduced shortly after Draghi
took over as president in November, has done much to calm
financial markets and establish a firewall against the crisis,
the Italian has come under pressure internally for the move.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, previously a top adviser to
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, wrote to Draghi last month to
express concerns about risks stemming from the strategy and
other ECB policymakers have similar qualms, saying it could fuel
imbalances in the euro area and stoke inflation.
Sources told Reuters last month the second round of LTRO
funding was likely to be the last, with liquidity equivalent to
nearly 10 percent of euro zone GDP injected into the economy in
less than three months.
For Draghi, the message is now that euro zone leaders have
to implement the strict structural economic reforms demanded by
their peers, including to rigid labour markets and costly
pensions systems, so they are prepared for the future.
Late on Thursday, he told reporters: "It is a reassuring
picture, which is still very fragile because we have a lot of
uncertainty and the countries of Europe have to persevere.
"But so far, it is a much better picture than what we had in
November."
Given that the loans expire in three years, that effectively
gives governments 36 months to overhaul their economies,
providing little room for slack in implementing policies.
"As Nixon said, the aftermath of the crisis is where you
can't let your guard down and that goes for the euro zone," said
a diplomat. "Fundamentally, complacency is always bad."
As part of their efforts to instill stricter budget
discipline, 25 of the EU's 27 leaders signed up to a 'fiscal
compact' at the summit on Friday, which commits euro zone
countries to balancing their budgets over the medium-term.
But there is also a focus on growth in the conclusions of
the summit, with leaders committing to a five-point strategy to
strength their economies during 2012, with a concentration on
tackling youth unemployment, restoring lending to the economy,
especially smaller businesses, and promoting competitiveness.