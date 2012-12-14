* EU seeks bigger role in tackling crises
* Defence cuts undermine militaries and industry
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 European Union leaders pledged
on Friday to plug the gaps in Europe's military capabilities and
strengthen its arms industry as austerity budgets threaten to
damage both the continent's military capabilities and its
weapons makers.
The leaders also pledged at a Brussels summit to try to
boost the EU's role in tackling international crises now that
the U.S. military focus is shifting to Asia, creating demand for
a bigger EU security presence in Africa and the Mediterranean.
"Current financial constraints highlight the urgent
necessity to strengthen European cooperation in order to develop
military capabilities and fill the critical gaps, including
those identified in recent operations," they said in the
conclusions of the summit.
Security and the defence industry are scheduled to be a
major item on the bloc's December 2013 summit, which will look
at ways to strengthen the EU common security policy and to
provide more resources for missions in conflict zones.
Many Western European countries have cut their defence
budgets in response to the financial crisis, leading the EU's
outgoing top military officer to warn in September that some EU
states may be forced to scrap their air forces in a few years.
Europe's military deficiencies were exposed during last
year's Libya campaign, when European states relied heavily on
the United States for air-to-air refuelling, intelligence and
surveillance.
ARMS MAKERS HIT
The reduction in government contracts has hit Europe's arms
manufacturers hard, forcing them to diversify into civilian
business or to consider merging.
A lack of funds has also eaten into investment, fuelling
fears Europe could lose the technological edge that has made it
a leading arms exporter.
For both the EU and NATO, the solution is for groups of
countries to work together to develop and use key defence
capabilities that single states can no longer afford themselves.
The collapse of the proposed defence mega-merger between
Franco-German dominated EADS and Britain's BAE Systems
in October privately disappointed many EU officials who
believe Europe's defence industry is wastefully fragmented.
The EU leaders promised to encourage "more systematic and
longer term European defence cooperation" and to develop "a more
integrated, sustainable, innovative and competitive European
defence technological and industrial base."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
EU executive would present next spring a strategy for making the
region's defence industry more efficient.
However, greater cooperation is hampered by national fears
of losing independent defence capabilities.
The EU has become a more active security player in recent
years, sending a joint naval force to combat pirates off Somalia
and a police training mission to Afghanistan.
But European attempts to project itself as a major military
power have been thwarted by disagreements. Britain, in
particular, is one of the bloc's more enthusiastic military
powers, but opposes greater EU defence integration as it wants
NATO to remain the leading regional security force.
Europe's common security policy is "stuck between the
strategic realities of declining defence budgets, waning
European power in the world and a lack of will and ability to
project strategic force outward", said Hugo Brady, a senior
research fellow at the Centre for European Reform thinktank.
"And on the other side, political inertia to do serious
stuff in defence."