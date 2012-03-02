UPDATE 2-Britain's PM May to face her party's anger amid post-election tumult
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds Queen's Speech delay)
BRUSSELS, March 2 European Union leaders met for a second day of talks on Friday, where 25 of the bloc's 27 countries signed a "fiscal compact" enshrining common debt rules among the 17 members of the euro zone.
* Brexit talks due to start on June 19 (Adds Queen's Speech delay)
LONDON, June 12 Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would create an "illiquid rump" market that costs customers more, the London Stock Exchange Group's Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Monday.