BERLIN Dec 9 Germany said on Wednesday it
remained opposed to European Commission plans for a bank deposit
guarantee scheme and vowed to water down a draft for next week's
EU summit which foresees the gradual introduction of such a
scheme.
In response to a Reuters story on the draft which suggested
Germany had softened its stance, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement: "The
German government has made clear its opposition to a European
deposit guarantee scheme. In talks today on the draft it
repeated this position and it will continue to do so."
Seibert said the draft had been presented on Wednesday for
the first time at ambassadorial level and would be "discussed
and reworked" many times before the EU summit on Dec. 17-18.
