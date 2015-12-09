BRUSSELS Dec 9 European leaders will back next week a gradual introduction of a European plan to guarantee all euro zone bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros, signalling a toning down of resistance from Germany, which has been opposing the scheme, a draft document said.

In draft conclusions of a European Union summit leaders ask finance ministers to urgently work on completing the EU's banking union - a phrase used by EU officials to describe the European deposit guarantee scheme.

At the last EU summit in October, any reference to the European deposit guarantee plan was removed from the draft conclusions on the insistence of Berlin.

Germany is reluctant to accept a pan-European bank deposit guarantee scheme because it does not want German depositors to help guarantee deposit pay-outs in the event of bank failures in other euro zone countries.

Berlin has been insisting that before any discussion can begin on sharing responsibility for deposits at the European level, the EU should first to agree on ways to minimise risks to deposits.

The draft conclusions seek to address these concerns.

"Further work on reducing risks in the banking sector and weakening the link between banks and sovereigns should advance in parallel with the gradual introduction of a European Deposit Insurance Scheme," they said in the draft, seen by Reuters.

The leaders also ask their finance ministers to quickly work to streamline EU budget rules, set up a European fiscal board and help establish national competitiveness boards.

The ministers are also to strengthen the euro zone's representation at the International Monetary Fund through better coordination of goals.

All these actions were proposed by the European Commission in October as part of a roadmap for closer integration of the single currency area - the Economic and Monetary Union - so as to minimise the chances of economic crises in the future. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Frances Kerry)