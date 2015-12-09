BRUSSELS Dec 9 European leaders will back next
week a gradual introduction of a European plan to guarantee all
euro zone bank deposits of up to 100,000 euros, signalling a
toning down of resistance from Germany, which has been opposing
the scheme, a draft document said.
In draft conclusions of a European Union summit leaders ask
finance ministers to urgently work on completing the EU's
banking union - a phrase used by EU officials to describe the
European deposit guarantee scheme.
At the last EU summit in October, any reference to the
European deposit guarantee plan was removed from the draft
conclusions on the insistence of Berlin.
Germany is reluctant to accept a pan-European bank deposit
guarantee scheme because it does not want German depositors to
help guarantee deposit pay-outs in the event of bank failures in
other euro zone countries.
Berlin has been insisting that before any discussion can
begin on sharing responsibility for deposits at the European
level, the EU should first to agree on ways to minimise risks to
deposits.
The draft conclusions seek to address these concerns.
"Further work on reducing risks in the banking sector and
weakening the link between banks and sovereigns should advance
in parallel with the gradual introduction of a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme," they said in the draft, seen by Reuters.
The leaders also ask their finance ministers to quickly work
to streamline EU budget rules, set up a European fiscal board
and help establish national competitiveness boards.
The ministers are also to strengthen the euro zone's
representation at the International Monetary Fund through better
coordination of goals.
All these actions were proposed by the European Commission
in October as part of a roadmap for closer integration of the
single currency area - the Economic and Monetary Union - so as
to minimise the chances of economic crises in the future.
