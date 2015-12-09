* Berlin wants EU to reduce risks to deposits first
* Urges reworking of draft conclusions for EU summit
* EU summit set for Dec. 17-18
(Recasts with German reaction)
By Jan Strupczewski and Gernot Heller
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Dec 9 Germany reaffirmed on
Wednesday its opposition to European Commission plans for a bank
deposit guarantee scheme and vowed to water down a draft for
next week's EU summit which foresees the gradual introduction of
such a scheme.
In the draft conclusions for the Dec. 17-18 summit, seen by
Reuters, European Union leaders will ask their finance ministers
to urgently work on completing the EU's banking union - a phrase
used by officials to describe the deposit guarantee scheme.
But Germany, the EU's biggest economy, does not want its
depositors to help guarantee deposit pay-outs in the event of
bank failures in other euro zone countries. It insists the EU
must first take steps to minimise risks to deposits before the
start of any talks on sharing responsibility at the EU level.
"The German government has made clear its opposition to a
European deposit guarantee scheme," Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
"In talks today on the draft it repeated this position and
it will continue to do so," he said.
Seibert said the draft conclusions quoted by Reuters had
been presented on Wednesday for the first time at ambassadorial
level and would be "discussed and reworked" many times before
the EU summit next week.
At the last EU summit in October, Germany insisted on the
removal of any reference to the European deposit guarantee plan.
The draft conclusions for this month's summit had sought to
address German concerns about collective responsibility.
"Further work on reducing risks in the banking sector and
weakening the link between banks and sovereigns should advance
in parallel with the gradual introduction of a European Deposit
Insurance Scheme," the draft text seen by Reuters said.
In the draft conclusions, EU leaders would also ask their
finance ministers to seek swiftly to streamline EU budget rules,
set up a European fiscal board and help to establish national
competitiveness boards.
The ministers are also to strengthen the euro zone's
representation at the International Monetary Fund through better
coordination of goals.
All these actions were proposed by the European Commission
in October as part of a roadmap for closer integration of the
single currency area - the Economic and Monetary Union - in
order to minimise the chances of economic crises in the future.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alastair Macdonald; Editing
by Gareth Jones)