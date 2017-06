BRUSSELS Nov 24 European Union leaders will meet for an informal working dinner in Brussels on Dec. 8, the eve of the next EU summit, the press service of European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Thursday.

Initially, the Dec. 9 summit, which is to discuss possible changes to the EU treaty among other issues related to the sovereign debt crisis, was to be only a one-day meeting.

It was not immediately clear if there would be a separate euro zone leaders' meeting before or after the EU summit. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, writing Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)