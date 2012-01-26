BRUSSELS Jan 26 European Union leaders
will agree on Monday that the 27-nation bloc must boost growth
and employment rates alongside fiscal consolidation to overcome
the debt crisis, a draft statement obtained by Reuters showed on
Thursday.
"Many steps have already been taken over the past months to
ensure financial stability and fiscal consolidation - this is a
necessary condition for returning to higher structural growth
and employment," the leaders' will say in their conclusions.
"But it is not in itself sufficient: we have to actively
enhance growth and competitiveness, so as to create jobs,
preserve our social models, and ensure the well-being of our
people," the statement said.
To achieve stronger growth, leaders will focus on making
labour markets more flexible, on making better use of the
European single market and creating easier access to financing
for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs).
Leaders will also call for "quick progress towards greater
tax coordination and prevention of harmful tax practices," the
draft said.
The summit is also expected to agree on a new treaty among
26 of the EU's 27 member states aimed at tightening budget
rules, and will finalise details of the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.