* EU summit overshadowed by start of Brexit talks
* Brexit will remove obstacle to EU defence cooperation
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump
By Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS, June 13 European Union leaders meeting
next week will agree to boost cooperation in the areas of
security and defence and express support for global trade and
the Paris agreement on fighting climate change, according to a
draft joint statement.
The EU leaders will convene in Brussels on June 22-23, in
the same week that long-awaited talks on Britain's exit from the
bloc are due to begin in the biggest setback for European
integration in six decades.
Determined to show that an EU of 27 - minus Britain - can
still thrive, the bloc is pushing for closer defence ties,
something London has long opposed.
"The joint development of capability projects commonly
agreed by Member States to fill the existing major shortfalls
and develop the technologies of the future is key to fulfilling
the EU level of ambition," the document reads.
It gives top EU backing to the already-proposed joint
financing for research and development in Europe's fractured
defence industry, and pushes for working out financing details
for the bloc's joint battle groups that have never been used.
France and Germany revived talk of the EU's long-stalled
efforts at expanding military cooperation following the Brexit
referendum a year ago.
"It must be our goal to develop common, pan-European
capabilities," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told fellow
conservatives on Tuesday, adding that she and French President
Emmanuel Macron had agreed to work together more closely to
strengthen defence and security.
Merkel said trans-Atlantic ties would remain critically
important, but the EU needed to expand its ability to deal with
regional conflicts and protect its external borders.
"We simply have to take on more responsibility," she said.
U.S. President Donald Trump's uneasy relationship with
Europe and lukewarm stance on NATO have given the tentative push
for more defence cooperation greater momentum.
"FAIR" TRADE
The draft conclusions mirrored much of the language
favouring open markets previously seen from EU leaders, though
with a greater emphasis now on "fair" as well as "free" trade.
The document said the EU saw merit in seeking further steps to
create stronger trade defences and screen foreign investments.
France, Germany and Italy have mooted the idea of allowing
the EU to block Chinese investment in Europe, partly because
European companies are denied similar access in China and
because of risks that Beijing may acquire prized European
technology.
An EU-China summit earlier this month was overshadowed by
divisions on trade.
The leaders will encourage progress in free trade talks with
Mexico and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and
Uruguay and say recent progress in negotiations with Japan
"paves the way for an early political agreement".
Despite Trump's announcement that he was pulling the United
States out of the global accord on climate change, EU leaders
are due to express their full backing for the accord.
"The European Council strongly reaffirms the EU commitment
to swiftly and fully implement the Paris Agreement on Climate
Change," they will say.
"The Agreement remains a cornerstone for global efforts to
effectively tackle climate change, and cannot be renegotiated."
