BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Central Bank welcomed on Thursday a deal among EU finance ministers to set up an agency and network of funds to close troubled banks in the euro zone.

"The European Central Bank strongly welcomes the agreement that has been reached," European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told Reuters as he arrived for the EU leaders summit.

"It's an important step towards completion of our banking union," he said, urging quick talks with the European Parliament to finalise the law.