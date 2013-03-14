BRIEF-Allianz signs naming rights accord with Juventus Football Club for Turin Stadium
* Says signs naming rights agreement with Juventus football club for Turin stadium
BRUSSELS, March 14 Soaring unemployment and biting austerity will top the agenda at a summit of EU leaders starting on Thursday, with the social consequences of the region's debt crisis now seen as the greatest threat to the survival of the single currency.
NEW YORK, June 1 Financial services company Cowen Inc closed its acquisition of Convergex on Thursday and said it will shutter a key part of the off-exchange trading platform, Millennium, it acquired with the brokerage.