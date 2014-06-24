PARIS, June 24 French President Francois
Hollande is urging European Union partners to launch joint
initiatives to boost growth and investment at a Brussels summit
starting Thursday, his office said.
Renewing a longstanding French push to focus the 28-member
bloc towards growth, he called for investments in key sectors
including energy, transport, telecommunications, innovation and
training worth around 240 billion euros ($326 billion), or
roughly 2 percent of the region's total output.
"The idea is to do everything to promote growth," an
official in his office said on Tuesday, summarising the contents
of a letter issued by Hollande to his counterparts ahead of the
meeting.
France remains officially committed to bringing its public
deficit down to below an EU-mandated level of 3 percent of
output by next year but wants the EU's rules governing deficits
to be interpreted flexibly so as not to hinder growth.
According to Le Monde daily, which published the letter in
its entirety, Hollande will urge a plan of "enhanced fiscal and
social convergence" based on measures such as an EU-wide minimum
wage and welfare rights.
Paris will also call for a debate on how the single-currency
euro zone can avoid policies which "prolong the situation of
weak inflation".
($1 = 0.7357 Euros)
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Mark John; Editing
by James Regan)