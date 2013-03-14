BRUSSELS, March 14 European leaders gathered in
Brussels on Thursday with differences over austerity and how
best to tackle the social costs of the debt crisis set to
dominate their two-day summit.
The meeting will give EU leaders a chance to discuss budget
policies, with signs that France, Spain and Portugal could be
given more time to meet their deficit goals as long as they
maintain a debt-cutting trend.
Following are comments from EU leaders after Thursday's
talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON POSSIBILITY OF AGREEING A SUPPORT PACKAGE FOR CYPRUS:
"I can't give a prognosis on how far the finance ministers
will get. They want to meet tomorrow night. That is known. Of
course, swift negotiations are desirable, but things take as
long as they do until they are solved with quality because we
need a sustainable solution...
"I don't think anything of setting conditions on individual
issues, because every one of us is interested in a fair solution
and a solution that the finance ministers work out together with
Cyprus on the basis of the (EU/IMF) troika recommendations...
"Then the finance ministers will make an evaluation and then
the government will make a decision on whether it has reached a
point where it can be presented to parliament."
ON SITUATION IN ITALY:
"I am one of those people who takes note of election results
in other countries and that's what we did on Italy. I hope that
Italy - and Mario Monti reported on this today - will form a
government soon after parliament will come together tomorrow.
"Several participants from Italy said that during the EPP
(European People's Party) summit today.
"We hope that a government can be formed there quickly. AS
for the reforms, it was reported again today that Italy started
a range of reforms but one has to see that Mario Monti had very
little time as head of government.
"We talked about it a lot today that there is often a long
period between the implementation (of reforms) and the effect
that results from these reforms, such as for more growth and
more jobs."
Following are earlier comments from EU leaders and officials
ahead of the talks:
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
ON ECONOMIC GROWTH, EU REFORM:
"This is an important European Council because -- as I said
in my European speech -- we need a European Union that is about
openness, competitiveness (and) flexibility.
"We need a European Union that does not over-regulate, but
one that cuts regulations and that is what I am going to be
pushing for at this Council."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
ON BUDGET CUTS AND ECONOMIC GROWTH:
"We need flexibility if we want to ensure that growth is the
priority.
"But at the same time, commitments were made and there is a
trajectory that must be respected - it is precisely because of
this commitment that there must be flexibility because the only
priority right now, aside from the budgetary commitments, is
growth.
"Too much rigidity would mean too much unemployment."
ON SYRIAN ARMS EMBARGO:
"We want the Europeans to lift the embargo on the weapons...
Since we have to put pressure on and show we are ready to
support the opposition, we have to go that far. That is what I
will tell my European colleagues.
"Britain and France agree on this option."
GREEK PRIME MINISTER ANTONIS SAMARAS
"Europe turns its focus to growth, which is the number one
European problem today because the lack of growth creates
unemployment and especially youth unemployment.
"In Greece, this is even more severe because we suffer from
the highest unemployment rate in Europe, the highest youth
unemployment rate in Europe, and the highest unemployment rate
in our history. So you realise this is an important meeting we
have today."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH:
"Today we will talk about the general conditions concerning
budgets, growth and unemployment. It is expected that there will
be an emphasis on the fight against youth unemployment.
"We have decided on a growth pact in the summer of last year
and now this growth pact has to be filled with life. The money
is there but it has to reach the people, so the young people in
Europe get jobs and we still do everything to become competitive
and grow."
ASKED IF THE EU SUMMIT WILL ADDRESS A BAILOUT FOR CYPRUS:
"No, we will not speak about Cyprus because the
(EU/IMF)troika has not yet finished its work. That's why it is
important that apart from the growth questions we look towards
the finance ministers who will speak about Cyprus, we will not
do that here. It's completely impossible without a troika
report."
CYPRUS PRESIDENT NICOS ANASTASIADES
ON TALKS WITH EU/IMF TROIKA ON A BAILOUT FOR CYPRUS:
"...We are looking forward to finding the best and most fair
agreement. I am bound to implement even the last iota of this
agreement and I do hope that by tomorrow we can negotiate and
find a solution. But what we are looking (for) is not a pretty
picture, but a fair treatment."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
"Despite the signs that the worst of the financial crisis is
now behind us, despite these modest green shoots, there is still
a long way to go to restore our growth prospects, to revive our
economies, to heal our banking systems, to create more jobs and
to improve welfare across our union.
"We need to remember that the economy reacts with a
time-lag: once stability is back, it takes time before this is
translated into more confidence, more investment and growth and
jobs. And as growth returns, it takes time before the positive
impact on employment starts kicking in."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
"The EU will continue to play its role in promoting jobs and
growth but it is at national level that much work has still to
be done to implement the changes that will make Europe more
competitive and support sustainable growth. The reform effort
should be spread fairly across society and social concerns have
to be addressed, namely, the most challenging issue of
unemployment."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
"I expect the European Council will endorse the (European)
Commission's line on working towards sustainable growth and job
creation and in parallel working to ensure consistent fiscal
consolidation.
"There is no real contradiction between sustainable growth
and the sustainability of public finances. It is, in fact, one
of the preconditions of sustainable growth that countries can
ensure sustainable public finances.
"We have to keep both objectives in mind and that is what
the European Council today will, I trust, do."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN
ON JOBS, GROWTH AND AUSTERITY:
"There are no shortcuts to creating new jobs and growth in a
sustainable manner. Structural reforms might not bear fruit
overnight, but are the best sustainable economic stimulus.
Accumulating excessive debt is not."
"The debate around austerity versus growth might have
academic value, but it has little value for the growing number
of Europeans who are struggling to find a job or keep one.
Therefore we must do everything we can to minimise the social
impact of the crisis."
"The future of our common currency can be guaranteed only if
each member state keeps its fiscal house in order and takes the
jointly agreed rules seriously.
"We have efficient mechanisms for economic policy
coordination, and while new initiatives can be useful, our focus
needs to be on the swift and full implementation of the current
tools.
"The division of labour is clear: the EU sets the goals,
monitors and provides guidance. The member states are
responsible for the implementation. Until the confidence in the
member states' commitment is restored, it will be very difficult
to get out of this crisis."
ON IMF INVOLVEMENT IN A POSSIBLE BAILOUT FOR CYPRUS:
"We have to find a solution which makes it very clear that
Cyprus will end up with debt sustainability and that we need the
IMF there also.
"It is very essential that IMF is part of the package
because if they were not, the question is 'why?' The main issue
is that the solution must be a kind which makes it very clear
that Cyprus will end up with a debt-sustainable situation."
ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER ANDRUS ANSIP
"We will have these discussions (on growth and
austerity)...I don't think austerity measures and growth are in
contradiction, they are two sides of the same coin."
DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE
"We will discuss growth and employment and how to fight the
present economic deterioration in Europe, at the same time
creating a consensus on the fact that we need both to implement
the necessary austerity programmes and also the structural
reforms to improve our economies - that will be the main topic
of the agenda."