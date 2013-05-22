BRUSSELS May 22 French President Francois
Hollande said on Wednesday that European countries would start
working in June on an automatic exchange of tax information, in
a bid to recoup some of the billions of euros lost in tax
evasion each year.
Hollande told a news conference following a four-hour summit
of European leaders that the bloc also intended to clamp down on
international companies who use legal loopholes to avoid taxes.
"We cannot accept that a certain number of companies can put
themselves in situations where they escape paying taxes in ways
that are legal today. We must coordinate at a European level,
harmonise our rules and come up with strategies to stop this,"
he said.