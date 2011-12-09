BRUSSELS Dec 9 European Union leaders
began to arrive on Friday for a second day of talks to try to
find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. They had paused
from their summit in the early hours of the morning after hours
of deliberations.
Following are highlights of comments by EU leaders and other
senior officials.
Comments made on arrival for Friday's session:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
"We made important decisions for the euro yesterday. It was
about starting the fiscal and stability union. We have made good
progress, especially with regards to the debt brake for all
states that will be part of this new treaty and more automatic
sanctions.
"We are very happy that not just the euro states, but also a
number of other states, will become part of this strong fiscal
discipline: the Baltic countries, Poland very important,
Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania and two more countries analysing
this. I'm very happy with the result because we had to avoid a
lousy compromise for the euro, and we have succeeded. Everybody
in the world will see that we've learned from the mistakes in
the past, that credibility is paramount and that European
institutions such as the Commission and the European Court of
Justice get more influence to ensure nations keep house well.
ON BRITAIN OPTING OUT OF DEAL:
"The British were never part of the euro, they had an opt
out from the beginning, so we are familiar with the situation.
We have started Schengen with a number of states and we have
said in the text adopted yesterday that if the situation arises
in which we can take it up in the treaties with all, as we have
done with Schengen, then we will do it as soon as possible.
"...David Cameron was at the negotiating table with us, we
made this decision. We couldn't make a lousy compromise for the
euro but we had to set up hard rules. ... that won't deter
Europe from making joint decisions in many other questions for
example when welcoming Croatia as our new member."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ELIO DI RUPO
"We need to have more solidarity and more growth. I think
that my colleagues need to work more on budgetary rigour, but
also on solidarity and growth."
ENDA KENNY, IRISH PRIME MINISTER
ON POSSIBLE DEAL REGARDING FIREWALLS TO PROTECT AGAINST
CONTAGION:
"The substance of this has not been agreed. It requires to
be checked and analysed by each individual country. Specifically
in Ireland's case I raised the exceptional difficulty Ireland's
gone through, having to borrow very extensively prior to the
bailout for bank recapitalisation and the challenge that
presents us and I have placed that firmly on the table."
"We made some very useful progress last night."
LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE
"We are very happy that finally the member states decided
that they need to take responsibility and go ahead very, very
fast. That was not the case before, the stability pact was
laundered and finally now everybody agrees that it was a
mistake."
BRITISH DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER NICK CLEGG IN STATEMENT
"The demands Britain made for safeguards, on which the
Coalition Government was united, were modest and reasonable.
They were safeguards for the single market, not just the UK," he
said in a statement.
"There were no demands of repatriation of powers from the EU
to Britain and no demands for a unilateral carve-out of UK
financial services," he added after Britain blocked proposed EU
Treaty changes.
HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN PETER SZIJJARTO:
"The proposal of the eurozone states touches on issues of
national sovereignty very deeply. And in Hungary, decisions on
issues that touch on national sovereignty can only be taken
Hungarian parliament itself.
"So that is why we will give the possibility for the
Hungarian parliament to consult on the issue. The issue of
joining this proposal will be on the agenda in the Hungarian
parliament soon.
Since this proposal will come into power in the upcoming
months, in the Hungarian parliament will have time to put this
question on the agenda and have a serious and deep consultation
on that."
QUESTION ON GIVING MONEY VIA IMF:
"That was not on the agenda so far"
Comments following first-day talks:
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
ON EU INSTITUTIONS:
"These other countries are now having to go off separately
from the European Union in order to create their new treaty, so
we've got work hard to safeguard the single market, financial
services, making sure we complete the single market. That is
still the job of the Commission, of the (European) Court, of the
institutions of the European Union that we belong to."
"Clearly the institutions of the European Union belong to
the European Union, they belong to the 27. They're there to do
the things that are set out in the treaties that we've all
signed up to over the years, and that is an important protection
for Britain."
ON FINANCIAL SERVICES:
"Financial services are a matter for the single market. The
single market remains the key part of the European Union treaty
that we are signed up to."
"Obviously, in terms of financial services, we do have
concerns about what the European Commission has been doing,
particularly recently. We don't think it's pro-competitive, we
think it's been discriminatory."
ON INTERGOVERNMENTAL TREATY:
"I said before I came to Brussels that if I couldn't get
adequate safeguards for Britain in a new European treaty, then I
wouldn't agree to it. What is on offer isn't in Britain's
interests, so I didn't agree to it."
"Of course we want the euro zone countries to come together
and to solve their problems, but we should only allow that to
happen within the European Union treaties if there are proper
protections for the single market and for other key British
interests.
"Without those safeguards, it is better not to have a treaty
within a treaty, but to have those countries make their
arrangements separately. That is what is now going to happen."
"So we will not be presenting this new treaty, when it's
agreed, to our parliament. It will not involve Britain."
"I wasn't prepared to agree that treaty, to take it to my
parliament in that way, and that is why I rejected signing this
treaty today. The right thing for Britain, a tough decision, but
the right one."
EU COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
ON 'NEW FISCAL COMPACT':
"For the short term, we agreed on immediate action to
overcome the current difficulties, and for the longer term, we
agreed on a new fiscal compact for the euro zone."
"It also essential to give a medium and longer term
perspective. We therefore agreed on a new fiscal compact. It
means we all commit to a new European strong fiscal rule. It
means member states will transpose it into their constitution or
equivalent.
"It means reinforcing our rules on excessive deficit
procedures by making them more automatic. It also means that
member states would have to submit their draft budgetary plans
to the (European) Commission.
"This was a broad agreement on the substance. As regards the
form, everyone wants to make this new commitment solemnly
binding."
"The conclusion is that the 17 euro zone members, plus six
others, will conclude an inter-governmental treaty. Two other
countries have not yet have a mandate to participate."
"An inter-governmental treaty can be approved and ratified
much more rapidly than a full-fledged treaty change, and I think
speed is also very important to enhance credibility."
ON REPORT TO BE PREPARED WITH EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE
MANUEL BARROSO AND EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER:
"As you know, I prepared an interim report, and it was
decided tonight that with my two colleagues, I will prepare a
further report in June on deepening fiscal integration."
"We took on, let us call them euro bonds to make myself a
little bit understandable."
"We haven't got an agreement this night on this issue, but
the euro area member states gave a mandate again to the
president of the Commission, the president of the Eurogroup and
the president of the European Council... to continue our work
and to report on this, specifically on fiscal integration, and
fiscal integration means, and I mentioned it in the meeting, the
problem of mutualisation of public debt, to report on this in
June."
"So we will discuss this issue again, hopefully in calmer
waters and in a more serene climate."
ON GIVING THE ESM A BANKING LICENCE:
"There was no agreement on that."
ON FUNDS FOR THE IMF:
"Euro area and other member states will aim to make
available additional resources of up to 200 billion euro to the
IMF."
ON BRINGING THE PERMANENT ESM BAILOUT FUND INTO FORCE:
"The EFSF leverage will be rapidly deployed, and we also
agreed on the acceleration of the entry into force of the ESM
rescue fund. It should enter into force in July 2012."
ON LOSSES FOR BONDHOLDERS:
"As regards the so-called PSI, private sector involvement,
we have made a major change to our doctrine. From now on, we
will strictly adhere to the IMF principles and practices. Or
(to) put it more bluntly, our first approach to PSI, which had a
very negative effect on the debt markets, is now officially
over."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"We can be very pleased at the result."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
ON AGREEMENT OF EURO ZONE AND OTHERS:
"We would have preferred of course a unanimous agreement, in
fact, in the interim report presented by President Van Rompuy,
also with my contribution and full agreement, we have put other
proposals."
"This was not possible, because this required unanimity, so
I think the only alternative that was left was to do it through
this kind of intergovernmental treaty."
ON ROLE OF EUROPEAN INSTITUTIONS IN INTERGOVERNMENTAL
TREATY:
"As regards the role of the institutions, we believe, and
it's our legal advice... that it is possible for the European
institutions to take part in this exercise."
"If you look at the conclusions, what is now asked from the
Commission is in fact competences like we never had before, and
we are determined, of course if we can do it from a legal point
of view, to exercise these competences in full, so that we can
reinforce these new fiscal rules."
FRENCH PRESIDENT NICOLAS SARKOZY
"This is a summit that will go down in history ... We would
have preferred a reform of the treaties among 27 (nations). That
wasn't possible, given the position of our British friends. And
so it will be through an intergovernmental treaty of 17, but
open to others."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON TREATY CHANGE:
"We have designed the treaty so that it's not just related
to the 17 euro states, but so that all who want to take part can
do so. That will be many countries beyond the 17 member states.
Some still have to check."
ON IMPLEMENTING THE ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND:
"We will move forward (the date of) the permanent ESM to
gain bigger legal security and we are considering making
available means as bilateral loans to the IMF to get additional
security with the help of other countries that are not part of
the euro.
"I believe that after long negotiations this is a very, very
important result, because we have learned from the past and from
mistakes and because in future (there will be) binding
decisions, binding rules, more influence from the European
Commission, more community and with that higher coherence."
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI
ON AGREEMENTS REACHED IN TALKS:
"It's going to be the basis for a good fiscal compact and
more discipline in economic policy in the euro area members.
"We came to conclusions that will have to be fleshed out
more in the coming days."