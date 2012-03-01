BRUSSELS, March 1 European Union leaders
met on Thursday to discuss the right balance between budget
austerity and reviving lost growth, at the first summit for two
years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all
else.
After their finance ministers gave provisional approval to a
second bailout for Greece, the 27 leaders used the breathing
space to focus on structural economic reforms and other ways to
combat record unemployment.
Following are highlights of leaders' comments after the
meeting:
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI
"Inflationary expectations are firmly anchored and sizeable
progress has been achieved in both the structural reform area
and in the fiscal reforms area. So this is positive."
ON ECB'S LONG-TERM REFINANCING OPERATION (LTRO):
"We are reasonably satisfied with our LTRO operation...
and also, because of the significant, if not extraordinary,
number of banks participating in this year.
"Many, many of them are small banks, participating for
relatively small amounts, which means that the target of having
the small- and medium-sized banks participating in these
operations has been achieved.
"Now that is important, because it is the small- and medium-
sized banks that mostly finance the SMEs, which are in return
responsible for more than 80 percent of employment in the euro
area.
"So it is a reassuring picture, which is still very fragile,
because we have a lot of uncertainty and the countries of Europe
have to persevere.
"But it is so far a much better picture than what we had in
November."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO
ON POSSIBLE EASING OF MEMBER STATES' DEFICIT REDUCTION
TARGETS:
"We did not discuss any kind of flexibilisation
(flexibility)."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
ON FIREWALLS:
"Euro zone leaders also confirmed their commitment to
reassess the adequacy of the overall ceiling of the EFSF
(temporary bailout fund), the ESM (permanent fund) by the end of
the month. In addition, they agreed to accelerate the payments
of the paid-in capital for the ESM."
"We will reassess what we decided in December on the EFSF
and the ESM in March. It can be decided by the finance
ministers' meeting."
ON PAYING IN OF CAPITAL FOR EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM
(ESM):
"There could be an acceleration, starting with the payment
of two tranches in 2012, but we have to take a definitive
decision tomorrow morning."
ON GREEK REFORMS AND SUPPORT PROGRAMME:
"The Greek authorities have taken decisive legislative
action over the last 10 days to meet the bailout criteria."
Following are comments from before Thursday night's talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON FISCAL COMPACT:
"We will first sign the fiscal treaty. That is an important
step. We have shown a capacity to act towards a stability union
of the EU. It is a qualitatively new step because it make
possible a political union. So I am happy that the majority of
EU members will be part of the fiscal treaty. I think that is a
very, very important sign for the EU member states who show how
they will guarantee stability in the future."
ON INCREASING ECONOMIC GROWTH:
"Second we will occupy ourselves we can develop growth
better in the member of the European Union. Here it is about
improving the competitive position. In too many cases, Europe is
not able to keep up with the best internationally and we must
change that and so the Commission has undertaken important
preparation.
"Of course it is primarily about growth possibilities for
Greece, but for many other countries that are performing below
their potential. So it will be an important European summit in
which we set out further the path forward."
"The European Central Bank has made clear with the money it
gave to banks that it wishes to stabilise the banking system,
but that means for us politicians we have the time to improve
competitiveness, growth and employment in Europe. We have to use
this time. If not, we will find that the world will not trust
us. However, we are committed to being better in political
control, our capacity to act, coordination and competitiveness."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JYRKI KATAINEN
ON FLEXIBILITY FOR COUNTRIES IN MEETING THEIR BUDGET
TARGETS:
"We have common rules for everybody. It would be completely
wrong."
ON ECONOMIC GROWTH:
"This meeting is not a crisis meeting, it's more like a
regular meeting, in which we try to find a way for growth in the
European area.
"It's not crisis management, but it's almost as important."
SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER FREDRIK REINFELDT
ON POSSIBILITY OF GIVING SPAIN SOME FLEXIBILITY IN MEETING
BUDGET DEFICIT TARGETS:
"I think it's very important now that we, after a long
discussion to get new rules and regulations, that we actually
follow those. I think the criticism has been that Europe
discusses on a long term what kind of conditions you should
have, like the Growth and Stability Pact, but at the end of the
day we end up not using them.
"This time we need to follow it and that goes for everyone,
I would say. And of course he's trying to say that the status of
the Spanish economy might be even worse than we thought. That
just shows the need for even more reforms."
ON SITUATION IN GREECE:
"I think there are a lot of burdens still on the Greek
people. There are a lot of things that still need to be done by
Greek politicians. They are actually in an election, coming up,
but what we have seen is other more important countries
increasing their reform orientation.
"Italy, Spain, Portugal and also Ireland. Therefore, I think
that gives, in a total, a more hopeful feeling around the
European economy."
ON ECONOMIC GROWTH AND REFORMS IN EUROPE:
"The main focus of this meeting is growth orientation that
can be done without asking for more taxpayers' money - opening
up markets, getting more free trade agreements with important
parts of the world."
"It is a crisis that was deeper and darker in December, with
a few signals that are more positive - better growth in the
world economy, we see reforms in key countries like Italy, Spain
and Portugal, also Ireland and this gives some hope that we are
going in the right direction."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"Europe does not just face a debt crisis, Europe also faces
a growth crisis.
"And Britain, together with 11 other European countries, has
come together and set out a whole series of measures that the
European Union could take that would help drive growth,
including deregulating businesses to set them free to create
more jobs.
"That's the agenda I am going to be driving at this European
Council and the aim is to get as many of those measures approved
as possible."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
"The sooner we have clear rules that show the finance
markets that we are ready, equipped, our firewall is strong
enough, the better. Anyone who speculates should know what we
have prepared ourselves for."
BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ELIO DI RUPO
ON FISCAL COMPACT:
"Tomorrow we will sign the fiscal treaty.
"I want the 27 (EU member states) to sign it for more growth
and solidarity. I think it is time to react and to engage, it is
the only way out. Europe is in difficulty and I would like to
add that some think it is enough to liberalise to get out of
this. I don't think so, but rather we must look for development
and training, there are many things Europe can do."
"Within the 25 (countries that signed up to the pact) there
are very clear objectives. We need monitoring (of budgets) and
the very concrete measures of the European Commission can help
us."
CZECH PRIME MINISTER PETR NECAS
ON FISCAL COMPACT:
"I won't sign the fiscal compact (on Friday).
"We are disappointed that the fundamental issue is the
deficit criterion and not the debt criterion and we don't see it
as a good idea to have a special euro zone summit without all
contracting parties.
"We are afraid of a situation where there would be a
political space for possible political tension and it is not a
good idea."
ON GROWTH:
"Fiscal discipline is necessary but we must try to complete
the single market and improve our competitiveness. It is the
only way to improve the economic situation."