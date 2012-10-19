* ECB to take over bank supervision gradually in 2013
* Merkel rejects retroactive bank recapitalisation for Spain
* Rajoy says Spain not decided yet whether to request credit
line
* UK's Cameron threatens to veto long-term EU budget
By Angelika Stricker and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
raised new hurdles on Friday to using the euro zone's rescue
fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks from next
year, dashing Spain's hopes of soon removing the cost from its
strained national debt.
Merkel's move limited the impact of a key decision by
European Union leaders struggling to overcome a three-year-old
debt crisis in the 17-nation currency area -- an overnight
agreement to establish a single banking supervisor from next
year.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who received a euro
zone pledge in June of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise a
banking sector hit by a burst real estate bubble, said he had
still had not decided whether to request a sovereign bailout.
EU leaders agreed at a two-day summit that the European
Central Bank will take responsibility for overseeing euro zone
banks from next year, but Merkel said it would take time for the
new supervisor to be fully effective.
She made clear that would not lead to the bloc's European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund taking over liability from
member states such as Spain for past bank rescues, and she posed
extra conditions that some diplomats said seemed designed to
ensure there will be no capital injections before next
September's German elections.
"There will not be any retroactive direct recapitalisation,"
Merkel told a news conference. "If recapitalisation is possible,
it will only be possible for the future, so I think that when
the banking supervisor is in place we won't have any more
problems with the Spanish banks, at least I hope not."
The chancellor said the supervisory system would have to be
effective and the euro zone would have to set up a bank
resolution fund to which the banks would contribute if there was
to be any direct capital assistance to troubled banks.
Merkel denied that the obstacles were intended to avoid any
payments having to be approved by the German parliament before
the 2013 election, saying the idea had never crossed her mind.
French President Francois Hollande said on day one of the
summit that Germany's lack of urgency could be related to its
electoral calendar, adding that the two dominant EU powers had a
duty to solve the crisis.
Despite Merkel's comments, euro zone officials said they
were exploring the possibility of sharing the cost of dealing
with "legacy" toxic bank assets between the ESM and host
governments, a crucial step to break to so-called "doom loop"
between sovereigns and banks.
NO SPAIN DECISION
Pressed to say whether Spain would request a precautionary
credit line from the rescue fund to trigger ECB buying of its
bonds, Rajoy said: "The decision is not taken yet. What is
important is that if I need to take it, I will take it."
He gave no indication of when that might be, but euro zone
officials pointed to a Nov. 12 finance ministers' meeting as the
next potential date for decisions on aid to Spain and further
assistance for Greece, which is struggling to implement a second
bailout programme.
In a sign of growing resistance to EU-backed austerity
measures and mass unemployment, Spanish trade unions called a
24-hour general strike for Nov. 14, when Portuguese workers also
plan to stop work and the European Trade Union Confederation has
called for EU-wide protest actions.
Italian and Spanish borrowing costs tumbled sharply on
Friday, partly due to Italy's success in raising a record 18.3
billion euros in funds with a four-year index-linked bond
targeted at retail investors this week.
British Prime Minister David Cameron meanwhile threatened to
veto a seven-year budget plan for the EU, due to be agreed at a
special summit next month, if it mirrored "unacceptable"
proposals by the European Commission for an increase in EU
spending at a time when member states are making cutbacks.
Cameron told reporters Britain planned to use the reshaping
of euro zone governance to renegotiate its own membership of the
EU to achieve looser terms.
Britain, home to Europe's biggest banking sector, is also
concerned its banks could be disadvantaged if a balance is not
maintained between the ECB and its oversight of euro zone banks
and the powers of other authorities to oversee non-euro zone
banks.
Merkel confirmed that the ECB would eventually supervise all
6,000 banks in the euro zone, although day-to-day oversight
would be mostly carried out by national supervisors.
Officials said the supervisory body, which Merkel said would
have about 400 staff, would first take responsibility for banks
receiving state aid, then large cross-border, systemically
important institutions, extending to all banks by 2014.
"There was an agreement, a good agreement, on timing and
about the banks as a whole," Hollande told reporters.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said the 27
leaders agreed to adopt a legal framework by the end of this
year giving the European Central Bank overall responsibility.
One of the thorniest issues -- what representation non-euro
zone banks that decide to join the scheme will have at the ECB
-- was left to one side and will have to be resolved by the end
of the year, along with a number of other legal obstacles.
Germany remains opposed to a joint deposit guarantee, which
the International Monetary Fund and many economists consider a
key component of a banking union to deter capital flight.
Berlin has been reluctant to see its politically sensitive
savings and cooperative banks come under outside supervision. It
rejects any system under which Germany or its banks might have
to underwrite troubled lenders in poorer states.
Hollande said the leaders did not discuss possible aid for
Spain, another critical issue in resolving the crisis, but he
laid out a series of steps that could help turn a corner.
"I have the confirmation that the worst is behind us," he
said at a news conference in the early hours. "We are on track
to solve the problems that for too long have been paralysing the
euro zone and made it vulnerable."
On Thursday, Merkel demanded stronger authority for the
executive European Commission to veto national budgets that
breach EU rules. She said a December summit would take decisions
on these issues of closer euro zone economic governance.
Merkel also advocated the creation of a European fund to
invest in projects in member states which she said could be
fuelled by a financial transaction tax which 11 euro zone
countries have said they will adopt.