* Germany's Merkel demands action, not words
* Merkel says other EU states should join no-spying deal
with U.S.
* Franco-German frustration could spur action on data
privacy rules
By John O'Donnell and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
demanded on Thursday that the United States strike a "no-spying"
agreement with Berlin and Paris by the end of the year, saying
alleged espionage against two of Washington's closest EU allies
had to be stopped.
Speaking after talks with EU leaders that were dominated by
allegations that the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed
tens of thousands of French phone records and monitored Merkel's
private mobile phone, the chancellor said she wanted action from
President Barack Obama, not just apologetic words.
Germany and France would seek a "mutual understanding" with
the United States on cooperation between their intelligence
agencies, and other EU member states could eventually take part.
"That means a framework for cooperation between the relevant
(intelligence) services. Germany and France have taken the
initiative and other member states will join," she said.
In a statement issued after the first day of the summit, the
EU's 28 leaders said they supported the Franco-German plan.
Merkel first raised the possibility of a "no-spying"
agreement with Obama during a visit to Berlin in June this year,
but nothing came of it. The latest revelations, part of the vast
leaks made by former U.S. data analyst Edward Snowden, would
appear to have renewed her determination for a pact.
The United States has a "no-spying" deal with Britain,
Australia, New Zealand and Canada, an alliance known as "Five
Eyes" that was struck in the aftermath of World War Two.
But there has traditionally been a reluctance to make
similar arrangements with other allies, despite the close
relations that the United States and Germany now enjoy.
Merkel said an accord with Washington was long overdue,
given the shared experiences the countries face.
"We are in Afghanistan together. Our soldiers experience
life threatening situations. They sometimes die in the same
battles," she said.
"The friendship and partnership between the European member
states, including Germany, and the United States is not a
one-way street. We depend on it. But there are good reasons that
the United States also needs friends in the world."
COLLECTIVE ANGER
As EU leaders arrived for the two-day summit there was
near-universal condemnation of the alleged activities by the
NSA, particularly the monitoring of Merkel's mobile phone, a
sensitive issue for a woman who grew up in East Germany, living
under the Stasi police force and its feared eavesdropping.
Some senior German officials, and the German president of
the European Parliament, have called for talks between the EU
and United States on a free-trade agreement, which began in
July, to be suspended because of the spying allegations.
Merkel, whose country is one of the world's leading
exporters and stands to gain from any trade deal with
Washington, said that was not the right path to take, saying the
best way forward was to rebuild trust.
The series of Snowden-based leaks over the past three months
have left Washington at odds with a host of important allies,
from Brazil to Saudi Arabia, and there are few signs that the
revelations are going to dry up anytime soon.
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday that one
NSA contact, a U.S. official, had provided the telephone numbers
of 35 world leaders that had then been monitored.
As well as raising questions about the EU-US trade
negotiations, the spying furore could also have an impact on
data-privacy legislation working its way through the EU.
The European Parliament this week backed legislation,
proposed by the European Commission in early 2012, that would
greatly toughen EU data protection rules dating from 1995.
The new rules would restrict how data collected in Europe by
firms such as Google and Facebook is shared with non-EU
countries, introduce the right of EU citizens to request that
their digital traces be erased, and impose fines of 100 million
euros ($138 million) or more on rule breakers.
The United States is concerned the regulations, if they
enter into law, will raise the cost of handling data in Europe.
Google, Yahoo!, Microsoft and others
have lobbied hard against the proposals.
Given the spying accusations, France and Germany - the two
most influential countries in EU policy - may succeed in getting
member states to push ahead on negotiations with the parliament
to complete the new data regulations by 2015.
For the United States, it could substantially change how
data privacy rules are implemented globally.