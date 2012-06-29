BRUSSELS, June 29 Euro zone leaders agreed to
bend their aid rules to shore up banks and bring down the
borrowing costs of stricken members like Italy and Spain, in a
sign the bloc is adopting a more flexible approach to solving
its two-year old debt crisis.
Following are comments from EU leaders and officials after
their two-day talks:
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MARIO MONTI
ON APPLYING FOR ASSISTANCE FROM BAILOUT FUNDS:
"Italy doesn't plan to activate the mechanism for now, but I
don't exclude anything for the future."
ON WHETHER SUMMIT DECISIONS WILL PLACATE MARKETS:
"There is a past history of many European decisions, when
you thought they would have sufficed, but it hasn't happened,
and maybe the same thing will happen this time, but looking at
the overall package I see more substance than on many other
occasions."
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON LIABILITY IN DIRECT RECAPITALISATION OF BANKS:
"Each detail of how it is with liability must now be
negotiated. Those will be quite difficult negotiations, as we
are in a new area. Therefore it won't take just 10 days."
ON MEASURES TO KEEP SPANISH AND ITALIAN DEBT COSTS FROM
SPIRALLING OUT OF CONTROL:
"There was pressure here to find a solution and I saw my
role as ensuring that these solutions should respect the
procedures that we already know and have and the guidelines
given by the Bundestag."
ON ESM CREDITOR STATUS:
"There was also discussion about whether one can remove the
ESM's preferred creditor status in general. That did not happen.
There were some who wanted it removed in general, but quite a
large number of countries said there was no way it should be
removed in general.
"We only agreed that because Spain is applying under the
EFSF it should keep the same conditions."
ON WHETHER SHE WAS SURE THE GERMAN PARLIAMENT'S VOTE ON
RATIFICATION OF THE ESM AND FISCAL PACT LATER ON FRIDAY:
"110 percent... The ESM as it will be used here will be
voted on today."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
ON SUMMIT OUTCOME:
"This was not France and Germany arriving with a solution,
like in the past. It was France and Germany, along with others,
reaching a solution. That's why it took so long and that's why
it went so far."
"Nobody should say I won, or I lost. It's Europe that was at
stake and it's Europe that won, and it's the euro zone that has
been strengthened and reinforced and that was the sole aim."
"If Italy and Spain applied pressure during the night it was
so that the whole euro zone would come out stronger."
ON HOW HE WOULD SELL LOSS OF BUDGET SOVEREIGNTY TO THE
FRENCH PEOPLE:
"The French budget has always been subject to rules, but we
often got around them because there was no discipline. We must
do more to respect the rules. We are not yet at the point of
taking a federal leap, what we must do is to put into action
what exists today.
"But when I see the reticence of other countries (on
European integration) I say to myself that France is actually in
advance."
ON STABILITY MEASURES:
"This is what I wanted - for instruments to be fully,
rapidly and efficiently deployed to respond to movements in the
markets."
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER MARIANO RAJOY
ASKED IF SPAIN COULD ASK FOR THE BAILOUT FUNDS TO INTERVENE
ON ITS BOND MARKET IN ORDER TO BRING DOWN BORROWING COSTS:
"No, the truth is that we're not planning anything along
those lines."
ON POSSIBILITY OF RECAPITALISING BANKS DIRECTLY THROUGH THE
EUROPEAN RESCUE FUNDS:
"I hope that in 2012 (it will be ready)."
ON THE EURO:
"The most important, the most relevant... is that the deal
in my opinion strengthens the position of the euro and that's
what important and the rest are minor issues."
"This is a triumph of the euro. We had a rich conversation
and all countries that are part of the euro project coincide on
the fundamental and essential and we want this currency to go
on, we want more integration, more budgetary integration, more
monetary integration."
"The European project is today stronger and more credible
than yesterday."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
ON SUMMIT OUTCOMES:
"Last night was significant, but I have been to enough of
these summits to know that Rome, Europe, none of these things,
was built in a day, there will be other steps required.
"But for the first time in some time we have actually seen
steps taken that I think that the markets will see are trying to
get ahead of the game.
"They need to be followed through and I hope there won't be
a lot of quibbling and worrying about is it too far and all the
rest of it."
ON SITUATION OF GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL:
"I don't see this as some sort of face off between Italy and
Germany or whoever. Taking the right steps is right for all of
them.
"It is very difficult in their domestic politics. Angela
Merkel is being asked to do some things that are very difficult
for her to deliver."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT HERMAN VAN ROMPUY
ON APPOINTMENTS OF EUROGROUP HEAD, AND TO ESM, ECB POSTS:
"We were not complete as a euro zone summit by the end of
our meeting at noon. The German chancellor had to leave because
she had a debate at the Bundestag so we couldn't take a
decision. We have to be with 17 (euro zone countries) to take
decisions on appointments. But it is highly likely that we can
take decisions at the beginning of the month of July."
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI
ON THE SUMMIT RESULTS:
"It showed the long-term commitment to the euro by all
member states of the euro area, and also it reached tangible
results in the shorter term. The waiver of the preferred
creditor status of the ESM (permanent bailout fund) for Spain is
one of the results.
"The future possibility of using the ESM for direct
recapitalisation of the banks which was something that the ECB
had advocated for some time is also another good result.
"But we have to keep in mind that all these things should
be, to be credible, should be accompanied by strict
conditionality. This is essential, otherwise they will not be
credible.
"Also, the Commission will present a proposal based on
Article 127.6 of the Treaty for the creation of a single
supervisory mechanism and within which the ECB will take up
supervisory tasks for the banks of the euro zone."
Following are comments by EU leaders before Friday's talks:
GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL
ON CONDITIONALITY FOR BOND-BUYING BY BAILOUT FUNDS:
"We have taken important decisions last night. First we
agreed that if countries need the instruments to buy bonds on
the primary or secondary market from the EFSF or ESM then the
conditionality will be agreed as follows:
"The country report will be presented to the Commission on
which basis we will agree a memorandum of understanding in which
there will be a time-frame. The EU/IMF 'troika' will then
supervise, as it is always usual in the EFSF and ESM, whether
the conditions are met.
"That would be the case if Spain or Italy, with regards to
their interest burden, make use of such instruments. Then this
conditionality would apply, which we have agreed on precisely,
according to the rules we have."
ON CONDITIONALITY OF SUPPORT FOR BANKS:
"We are completely sticking to our scheme: benefit,
counter-benefit, conditionality and control. I think we have
done something important but remained faithful to our
philosophy: no benefit without counter-benefit."
ON SPANISH SUPPORT:
"Secondly, regarding the banking recapitalisation which
Spain has requested, a request will be made with the EFSF. Once
the ESM becomes available, then the application will be
transferred to the ESM. The seniority of the bonds will not be
changed. For Spain we won't do what is otherwise applicable in
the ESM regarding the preferred creditor status because the
request was made through the EFSF, where such details do not
apply."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
ON LONG- AND SHORT-TERM MEASURES:
"I'm satisfied, because I wished, like others, for a
strengthening of the rescue mechanism. I think we will still
need a provision for banks in the medium term so a stronger
recapitalisation is possible.
"But just to have achieved what we have achieved shows that
everybody wanted the euro zone to exist and to be stable and
that's a good sign.
"It's good that we debated it together and didn't start with
the long term and finish with the short term; it took some time
but it was worth it.
"If a country in need asks why we first talk about long-term
measures and then the short-term ones, it is only fair to
suggest that we take the two together. That's how much respect
there should be for every single member state."
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON
"I think the countries of the euro zone did take some
important steps forward last night.
"For a long time we've been saying more action needs to be
taken for short-term financial stability, more to recapitalise
banks, to use firewalls, to drive down bond spreads and interest
rates to create greater stability, and I think they took some
important steps forward last night and I very much applaud that.
"There's still important work to do, and that's what we'll
be doing today."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
ON THE AGREEMENTS REACHED:
"There were three advances. The first is on the
recapitalisation of the banks with banking supervision and with
a calendar. The second is to allow easier solutions for Spain,
which can be put into effect rapidly. And finally, there will be
full use of the (bailout) instruments, the EFSF and the ESM, to
give states that have made efforts the necessary protection in
relation to interest rates."
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF WHAT EU LEADERS DECIDED:
"It is very important that we put into motion procedures for
immediate action - something that was much hoped for. Bank
supervision for a recapitalisation of the banks will take a bit
more time, but this will be a lasting move in the right
direction.
"We defined a vision for the euro - for economic and
monetary union - saying what we will do together, and there will
be greater solidarity at each step in integration. The banking
union was the first illustration of this."
LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE
ON IMPACT OF EURO ZONE DEAL ON SHORT-TERM BOND SUPPORT:
"We are heading for a future where we will need very general
supervisory bodies to look more carefully, more strictly, and
(which are) more responsible for the financial sector and
banking sector, and that's where we are heading.
"I hope that in a very few weeks, the euro zone leaders will
be able to find a concrete mechanism for how to control the
not-very-well-behaving banks and to help them."