* EU summit to examine austerity debate, youth unemployment
* Economists warn social crisis now biggest threat to EU
* Police prepare for anti-austerity demonstrations in
Brussels
* Six billion euro youth employment scheme seen as
insufficient
BRUSSELS, March 13 Soaring unemployment and
biting austerity will top the agenda at a summit of EU leaders
starting on Thursday, with the social consequences of the
region's debt crisis now seen as the greatest threat to the
survival of the single currency.
The president of the European Parliament, the EU's only
directly elected body, warned this week that a generation risked
losing faith in Europe unless rapid steps are taken to tackle
joblessness and recession.
The two-day summit will also give EU leaders a chance to
discuss budget policies, with signs that France and Spain could
be given more time to meet deficit goals as long as the trend of
careful fiscal management is maintained.
After three years of combating a crisis that has forced the
rescue of Greece, Ireland and Portugal and left Spain on the
rack, the meeting is likely to be less of a crisis gathering and
more of an opportunity to assess the fallout from the turmoil.
The European Central Bank's promise last year to do
"whatever it takes" to protect the currency, including buying
the debt of distressed countries if needed, has reassured
financial markets and helped lower borrowing costs dramatically,
bringing about relative calm over the past six months.
But the social impact of the crisis, including the fact that
27 million people, or 11 percent of the EU population, is out of
work, among them half those aged 15-24 in Spain and Greece,
promises to have much deeper and longer-term repercussions.
That also forms part of the debate between austerity and
growth, with growing disillusionment among centre-left
governments about the harsh regime of budget cuts enforced by
the EU, especially when no growth is emerging either.
Clemens Fuest, the head of Germany's ZEW economic institute,
warned last month that sustained recession and high unemployment
in countries such as Greece and Spain could tear the fabric of
Europe apart and lead to the collapse of the euro.
"That is really the current plausible scenario for a break
up of the currency union," he told Reuters. "It may very well be
that in these countries at some point the population will say
'we don't believe that things will get better'."
At that point, he said, the EU would be left with a choice
between a large-scale programme of redistribution to the south
of Europe, or the decision by a country to leave the euro.
"If things continue, if unemployment goes up to 30 percent
or something in Spain, there certainly is the danger that might
happen," he said.
That view was seconded by Zsolt Darvas, an economist at
Bruegel, a think thank that frequently informs EU policy.
"There's a very high probability that if the economic
situation doesn't improve in a very strong and visible way,
governments will fail and the catastrophe will come, they will
leave the euro," he told Reuters.
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
In a statement prepared ahead of the summit, EU leaders
highlighted their concern about growth and unemployment and
committed themselves to a "youth employment initiative" that
sets aside nearly 6 billion euros for the worst-affected regions
of the EU over the coming seven years.
"Addressing unemployment is the most important social
challenge facing us," the draft summit statement reads. "It is
crucial to tackle the social consequences of the crisis and
fight poverty and social exclusion."
But while 6 billion euros may seem a relatively large sum,
analysts say it is far too little to make any impact, amounting
to barely 100 euros for each young person without a job across
the 27 countries in the European Union.
"Six billion will never be enough. I think 60 billion would
not have been enough," said one senior euro zone official
disappointed by the response to the problem. "It is our
political response, it is not a response in substance."
European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a German
socialist, suggested in an interview with Reuters that the EU
needed to set aside as much as it has committed to rescuing its
banks if it is to properly tackle unemployment.
Euro zone leaders have guaranteed 700 billion euros to
mechanisms to prop up banks and rescue indebted countries.
"If we have 700 billion euros to stabilise the banking
system, we must have at least as much money to stabilize the
young generation in such countries," Schulz said.
"We are world champions in cuts, but we have less idea ...
when it comes to stimulating growth."
The two-day summit is unlikely to shift the debate
dramatically on either jobs or growth, EU diplomats indicated on
Wednesday, not least because of the broader complacency that has
taken root among EU leaders since the ECB stepped in.
But with up to 10,000 unionists and young unemployed
expected to demonstrate against austerity and the lack of jobs
in the centre of Brussels ahead of the summit, potentially
disrupting traffic, leaders' minds may be sharpened.