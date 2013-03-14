* EU offers leeway for public investment in deficit cutting
* France, Italy seek space to stimulate economies
* Euro zone leaders to discuss Cyprus bailout
By Luke Baker and Julien Ponthus
BRUSSELS, March 14 France and Italy won support
for a slightly more growth-friendly interpretation of European
Union budget rules at a summit on Thursday after French
President Francois Hollande challenged German-driven fiscal
austerity.
The 27 EU leaders agreed, after debating how to overcome
mass unemployment and recession unleashed by three years of the
euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, to allow greater leeway for
public investment when reducing government deficits.
"The possibilities offered by the EU's existing fiscal
framework to balance productive public investment needs with
fiscal discipline objectives can be exploited in the preventive
arm of the Stability and Growth Pact," the summit conclusions
said.
Exceptions would have to be approved by the executive
European Commission and fellow euro zone states, but Hollande
and Italy's Europe minister drew encouragement from what they
depicted as a concession.
"We are meeting our (deficit reduction) commitments but in a
way that does not contradict our objective of growth," the
Socialist French leader said.
"That's the debate that is now going to start with the
Commission, and the guidance we were given today allows us to
approach this discussion with confidence," he said.
Hollande said on arrival it was essential that governments
had budget flexibility to kick-start growth with spending.
Germany, the leading stickler for fiscal discipline, is
concerned that any straying from the path of deficit reduction
will raise debt burdens and reignite financial market turmoil.
But Chancellor Angela Merkel avoided any clash with France,
telling reporters: "We made clear in a very consensual
discussion that budget consolidation, structural reforms and
growth are not in contradiction but are mutually reinforcing."
Hollande acknowledged this week that France's budget deficit
would hit 3.7 percent of gross domestic product this year,
missing the 3 percent it had promised EU partners, due to a flat
economy. That drew criticism from Germany's central bank chief,
who said French economic reforms seemed to have floundered.
In Berlin on Wednesday, senior German officials trumpeted
their finances as the "envy of the world" and said their
structural deficit, which factors out the economic cycle, would
be eliminated by next year.
POST-ELECTION ASSAULT?
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who chaired
the summit, said that while reconfirming their existing economic
strategy the leaders had focused on the urgency of fighting
unemployment, with 26 million Europeans including 7 million
young people out of work.
"We are all fully conscious of the debate, the mounting
frustrations and even despair of the people," he told a news
conference. "We also know there are no easy answers. The only
way out of the crisis is to keep tackling its root causes."
Diplomats said they had not expected any major policy shift
at the summit, but Hollande may be preparing the ground for a
more substantial assault against austerity, together with Spain
and Italy, after German elections in September.
Between now and then France, Spain and Portugal may also be
given more time by their EU peers to meet their deficit goals,
as long as they stick to a debt-cutting trend.
While the worst of the debt crisis may have passed, the
conundrum leaders face is how to galvanise anaemic growth and
create jobs for millions of unemployed without undermining
budget discipline.
"Markets kill you if you lose fiscal credibility, and they
also kill you if you don't have any growth, so it's quite a
narrow path to tread," said one EU diplomat.
"The problem is, I don't know where most euro zone countries
would find the fiscal space to stimulate if they were allowed."
CYPRUS BAILOUT
Leaders were also expected to touch on Cyprus and Italy at a
late-night meeting of just the 17 euro zone countries.
Cyprus said it intended to raise its request for a bailout
of up to 17 billion euros. A discussion may help guide
negotiations among their finance ministers, who will meet on
Friday evening to thrash out the outlines of the bailout.
But German officials played down any expectation of a quick
Cyprus solution this weekend, saying it could take weeks longer.
Outgoing technocratic Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti was
expected to face questions about prospects in his country after
an indecisive general election last month which raised the
prospect of prolonged political instability in Rome.
But the central debate is the deepening social crisis across
Europe, with more than 50 percent of young people unemployed in
Greece, Spain and parts of Italy and Portugal, a scourge that
threatens to have a long-term economic and demographic impact.
In their statement, EU leaders highlighted their concern
over the issue and committed to a "youth employment initiative"
that sets aside nearly 6 billion euros for the worst-affected
regions of the EU over the coming seven years.
Analysts say that is far too little to make an impact,
amounting to barely 100 euros for each young person without a
job across the 27 countries in the European Union.