BRUSSELS Oct 24 Euro zone leaders sought on
Friday to bridge stark differences over how to avoid economic
stagnation and deflation in the bloc, with Germany facing fresh
calls to soften its budget rigour and spend more.
With a U.S.-style bond-buying plan by the European Central
Bank off the table for now, the bloc has few options, leaving
other euro zone leaders to tread a careful line between the
opposing growth and austerity camps.
"It's very important to find a balance between growth and
stability," Finland's Prime Minister Alex Stubb said as he
arrived at the second day of an EU summit at which ECB President
Mario Draghi will address leaders.
After the euro zone's revival came to a halt in the second
quarter, France and Italy want to shift course away from the
spending cuts that marked the bloc's response to 2009-2012
crisis, but Germany says debt discipline must continue.
The euro zone's poor performance is becoming a wider
concern, with the United States and the International Monetary
Fund worrying that the bloc that makes up a fifth of the world
economy is a drag on global prosperity.
The debate is complicated by EU rules that seek to keep
country's public finances in order and Germany's promise to
balance its books next year for the first time since 1969.
The European Union's top economic official renewed the
charge against Berlin, saying that without investment the future
was bleak for Europe's biggest economy, even if it is stronger
than most.
"All euro area countries have shortages in potential growth,
including Germany," said Jyrki Katainen, the European
Commissioner who will become the bloc's growth tsar from
November, tasked with bringing down near record unemployment and
sinking investment.
"Germany's potential growth is currently 1.5 (percent). This
is far too low," he told reporters.
GRAND BARGAIN?
Diplomats say the euro zone may be moving towards a bargain
where France and Italy, the second and third biggest euro zone
economies, make new commitments to reform in return for more
spending room in their budgets.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is proposing tax cuts to
get households spending again, as his country is suffering its
third recession since 2008.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the meetings of euro zone
finance ministers, said that reforms were key.
"Paris and in Rome are quite ambitious in terms of reforms
and modernising their societies, the government and the
economy," Dijsselbloem said. "I think that's crucial."
The European Commission, which acts as a budget policeman
for the euro zone, has until next Wednesday to reject any 2015
budgets with France's in the spotlight.
Even if it does so, changes made by Paris and Rome are
likely to be small, officials say.
"We need to look at each case separately, keeping in view
the Stability and Growth Pact rules and the need to maintain a
responsible fiscal policy," said Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite, whose country joins the euro zone next year.
"Austerity needs to be in place, and in parallel we need to
invest," she said.
Such declarations on budget discipline could provide cover
for the ECB to do more to fend off the deflation that would make
it even harder for the euro zone to bring down its debts.
Many investors want to see the ECB launch a U.S.-style
sovereign-bond buying programme that could act as a proxy for a
government stimulus. But Draghi faces resistance from some,
notably Germany, because the euro zone is banned from directly
financing governments.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor and Philip Blenkinsop.
