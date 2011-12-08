BRIEF-Helix Biopharma Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Co will require additional financing in near term, in future to see current research and development initiates through to completion
BRUSSELS Dec 8 Euro zone countries are likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund via bilateral loans from their central banks, a senior euro zone source said hours before the start of an EU summit on Thursday.
However, the source said a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent bailout, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking licence -- which could allow it to access European Central Bank funds, boosting its firepower -- was off the table.
NEW YORK, June 13 The lengthy low-risk, low-volatility U.S. financial environment should not be viewed as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said on a webcast on Tuesday.