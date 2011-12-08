BRUSSELS Dec 8 Euro zone countries are likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund via bilateral loans from their central banks, a senior euro zone source said hours before the start of an EU summit on Thursday.

However, the source said a proposal to give the euro zone's permanent bailout, the European Stability Mechanism, a banking licence -- which could allow it to access European Central Bank funds, boosting its firepower -- was off the table.