BRUSSELS Oct 21 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday his expansionary budget for next year is in line with European Union fiscal rules, and he criticised Germany and eastern European countries for breaching EU pacts.

In a news conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Renzi said Italy's projected deficit for 2017 is the lowest in several years and reiterated he will not change it despite pressure from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm .

Renzi said that other countries do not respect EU rules, and reiterated his criticism of Germany for its excessive trade surplus. The Italian prime minister also said eastern European countries that do not respect a deal on EU migrant quotas should be sanctioned and lose some of their EU funds. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Noah Barkin)