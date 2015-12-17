BRUSSELS Dec 17 Centre-left governments should
join forces to counter German influence in the European Union,
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told socialist leaders on
Thursday, according to a source who attended the meeting.
In the past months, Rome's relations with the EU have soured
over how to deal with Europe's migration crisis and on new rules
to increase the euro zone's financial stability, issues where
Germany has played a prominent role
At a meeting of EU socialist leaders, hours before an EU
summit began in Brussels, Renzi urged his colleagues to work
together to offset German power in Europe, airing concerns about
Berlin's plans to import more Russian gas despite EU sanctions,
the source said.
Renzi's party has the biggest centre-left contingent in the
European Parliament but has so far commanded little influence in
the EU, where German-led conservative forces prevail.
In EU politics, national interests often take priority over
political affiliations. France's socialist president Francois
Hollande, for example, has often found himself closer to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel than to Renzi.
Hollande did not attend the meeting of socialist parties.
The German president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz
was among the participants, together with the leaders of
Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Malta and Slovakia.
At the meeting, Renzi raised concerns about Berlin's plans
to double the capacity of Nord Stream, the pipeline that brings
gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea from Russia.
Renzi argued that the German plan was at odds with EU
economic sanctions on Russia, which have already caused the
collapse of plans for South Stream, a pipeline that was supposed
to carry Russian gas to Southern Europe.
Italy has requested a debate at the EU summit on plans to
extend economic sanctions against Russia for its intervention in
Ukraine by six months until July of next year. This is
considered an unusual move given that there is already broad
consensus among EU states on the extension.
Socialist leaders made no comments after their summit.
Leaving the meeting, Renzi called "quite surreal" the EU
pressure on Italy to fingerprint migrants, claiming that the
country is already doing what is required.
Rome is accused of not registering arriving migrants and
allowing them to move on freely to other countries in the
border-free Schengen area.
