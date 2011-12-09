UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
BRUSSELS Dec 9 European Union leaders began to arrive on Friday for a second day of talks to try to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. They had paused from their summit in the early hours of the morning after hours of deliberations.
For highlights of comments by leaders and senior officials click on:
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.