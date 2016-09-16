BRATISLAVA, Sept 16 The European Union is in a
critical situation and its problems cannot be resolved at one
meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on arriving at an
EU summit in Bratislava aimed at finding a way forward after
Britain's vote to leave the bloc.
"The point is not to simply expect a solution to Europe's
problems from one summit - we are in a critical situation - but
rather it is about showing through actions that we can be
better," Merkel told reporters.
