BERLIN, March 9 The European Union needs
policies that are based on free trade and the bloc must pursue
deals with other countries to ensure it does not become
isolated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German
parliament on Thursday before an EU leaders summit.
"Even if we see a nationalist, protectionist approach on the
rise in parts of the world, Europe must never lock itself in,
seal itself off and withdraw," said Merkel.
"Europe must preserve its openness towards the world
especially in trade policy," she said.
