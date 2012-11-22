BRUSSELS Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she doubted that an agreement on the European Union's
seven-year budget could be reached this week and that a further
round of negotiations would most likely be required at a later
date.
"I believe that the positions are quite far apart, in certain
respects," Merkel told journalists after the conclusion of the
first day of summit that will resume at midday on Friday and
could run into the weekend. Germany is the biggest net
contributor to EU coffers.
"I believe that we will move forward a little tomorrow but I
have my doubts that we will achieve a result," said Merkel.
"There is a high likelihood of a second stage."
Merkel said ahead of the summit that if it wasn't possible
to strike a deal on the nearly 1 trillion euro spending
framework for 2014-2020, then the next best opportunity would
probably be in early 2013.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell, editing by Luke Baker)